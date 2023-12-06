- The XAG/USD stands at $24.05, with mild losses.
- The US Automatic Data Processing Inc. employment Change came in lower than expected.
- US Q3 Unit Labour Costs were revised downwards to -1.2%.
- The US Dollar holds steady in weekly highs; US yields are edging downwards.
The XAG/USD declined to the $24.05 level on Wednesday, trading with mild losses. However, the downward movements may be limited, as negative figures from the US labor market may trigger further dovish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed), potentially pushing the US yields further down.
The US Unit Labour Costs for Q3 were revised downwards and declined by -1.2%, slightly under the consensus estimate of -0.9%. Additionally, the US Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) reported a lower-than-expected employment change figure for November. These figures clocked in at 103k, compared to the consensus estimate of 130k and the previous figure of 106k, shedding light on a somewhat cooling job creation pace in the labor market.
However, on Friday, traders will keenly follow several key statistics released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which will provide a more conclusive outlook on the US labor market. The Unemployment rate, Nonfarm Payrolls, and Average Hourly Earnings, reports closely monitored by the Fed, may shape the upcoming decisions of the bank and will likely generate volatility in the US bond market and hence on the metals price. In addition, the sector's tendency may start shaping the calendar on when the Fed will start cutting rates, which will also set the pace of the USD price dynamics.
Currently, US bond yields are trending downward. The 2-year rate is fixed at 4.59%, while the 5-year and 10-year yields are observed at 4.11% and 4.12%, respectively. This movement may support non-yielding metals since US Treasury bond yields are often seen as their opportunity cost.
XAG/USD levels to watch
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is exhibiting a negative slope within positive territory while the presence of rising red bars in the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) further supports the idea that on the daily chart, sellers are gaining traction.
However, the price trades above the 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). This configuration is commonly seen as a solid sign of underlying bullish control, suggesting that buyers might maintain dominance over the midterm's trend despite short-term bearish pressure.
Support Levels: $23.90 (20-day SMA), $23.50, $23.30 (100-day SMA).
Resistance Levels: $24.50, $24.70, $25.00.
XAG/USD daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|24.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.83
|Daily SMA50
|23
|Daily SMA100
|23.3
|Daily SMA200
|23.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.64
|Previous Daily Low
|23.96
|Previous Weekly High
|25.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.26
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
