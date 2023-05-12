Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD seems vulnerable near one-month low, bears flirt with 50 DMA

- Silver drifts lower for the third successive day and hits over a one-month low on Friday.
- The overnight breakthrough the $24.50-40 horizontal support favours bearish traders.
- Some follow-through selling below the 38.2% Fibo. will set the stage for deeper losses.
Silver remains under some selling pressure for the third successive day on Friday and drops to sub-$24.00 levels, or over a one-month low heading into the European session.
From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures near the $26.00 round-figure mark and the subsequent steep break through the $24.50-$24.40 strong horizontal support favours bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone. This might have already set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move for the XAG/USD.
The white metal, however, manages to find some support near the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). This is followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the March-April rally, around the $23.75-$23.70 area, which if broken will reaffirm the negative bias. The XAG/USD might then test the 100-day SMA, currently pegged near the $23.40-$23.45 area, before eventually dropping to the 50% Fibo. level, around the $23.00 mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now confront stiff resistance near the $24.40-$24.50 support breakpoint, which coincides with the 23.6% Fibo. level. A sustained strength beyond could negate the bearish outlook and lift the XAG/USD to the $25.00 psychological mark en route to the $25.55-$25.60 resistance. Bulls might then make a fresh attempt to conquer the $26.00 mark and test the YTD peak, around the $26.10-$26.15 area.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.97
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.91
|Today daily open
|24.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.24
|Daily SMA50
|23.81
|Daily SMA100
|23.39
|Daily SMA200
|21.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.48
|Previous Daily Low
|24.14
|Previous Weekly High
|26.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.58
|Previous Monthly High
|26.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.0900 despite upbeat mood
EUR/USD is retreating to test 1.0900, fading the renewed uptick in Friday's European trading. The pair fails to benefit from the upbeat market mood and a mixed US Dollar amid a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. Focus now remains on the ECB-speak and US data.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2550 area after mixed UK data
GBP/USD has regained its recovery momentum and rises toward the 1.2550 area in the European morning on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the quarterly GDP grew 0.1% in Q1. Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production both expanded 0.7% in March.
Gold stays bearish below $2,030, US debt ceiling talks eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) prints a three-day downtrend to recall the bears, after their fortnight-old recess, as mixed sentiment allows the US Dollar to remain firmer.
Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive. Dogecoin price reacted to the news with a 2% downswing before a quick recovery.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Preview: Modest improvement not enough to boost the mood Premium
On Friday, May 12, the US will release the preliminary estimate of the May Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The key consumer sentiment gauge is expected to have declined modestly, from 63.5 in April to 63.