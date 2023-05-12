Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD seems vulnerable near one-month low, bears flirt with 50 DMA

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now confront stiff resistance near the $24.40-$24.50 support breakpoint, which coincides with the 23.6% Fibo. level. A sustained strength beyond could negate the bearish outlook and lift the XAG/USD to the $25.00 psychological mark en route to the $25.55-$25.60 resistance. Bulls might then make a fresh attempt to conquer the $26.00 mark and test the YTD peak, around the $26.10-$26.15 area.

The white metal, however, manages to find some support near the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). This is followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the March-April rally, around the $23.75-$23.70 area, which if broken will reaffirm the negative bias. The XAG/USD might then test the 100-day SMA, currently pegged near the $23.40-$23.45 area, before eventually dropping to the 50% Fibo. level, around the $23.00 mark.

From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures near the $26.00 round-figure mark and the subsequent steep break through the $24.50-$24.40 strong horizontal support favours bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone. This might have already set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move for the XAG/USD.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.