Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD seems vulnerable near 200-DMA/61.8% Fibo. confluence

- Silver edged lower on Thursday and was last seen hovering near the $28.80-85 confluence zone.
- The technical set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further depreciating move.
Silver struggled to capitalize on the previous day's goodish bounce from over two-month lows and met with some fresh supply on Tuesday. The commodity remained on the defensive through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering around the $28.80-85 region.
The mentioned area marks confluence support comprising of the very important 200-day SMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the $23.78-$28.75 move up. This should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the near-term trajectory for the XAG/USD.
Given last week's break below a symmetrical triangle, the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. That said, RSI on the daily chart has moved on the verge of breaking into the oversold territory and warrants some caution.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest rebound before the next leg down. Nevertheless, the XAG/USD remains vulnerable to weaken further below the overnight swing lows, around the $25.55 region and aim to challenge the key $25.00 psychological mark.
The next relevant support is pegged near the $24.80 horizontal level, below which the XAG/USD could slide further towards the $24.00 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory could eventually drag the white metal back towards YTD lows, around the $23.80-75 region touched in March.
On the flip side, a positive move beyond the $26.00 mark is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 50% Fibo. level, around the $26.25-30 region. Any subsequent strength might be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the $26.55-60 supply zone.
This is followed by the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $26.85 region. A sustained move beyond the latter is needed to negate the near-term negative bias and provide some meaningful impetus for bullish traders.
XAG/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.83
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|25.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.5
|Daily SMA50
|27.04
|Daily SMA100
|26.62
|Daily SMA200
|25.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.08
|Previous Daily Low
|25.55
|Previous Weekly High
|28.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.76
|Previous Monthly High
|28.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
