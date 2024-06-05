Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD rises and tests ‘double top’ neckline around $30.00

- Silver climbs to $29.98, gaining 1.69%, supported by weaker-than-expected US jobs data.
- Technical outlook shows a double top pattern, indicating potential for further losses.
- Key levels to watch: Resistance at $30.05; support at $29.79, $29.00, $28.74, $28.34, and the double top objective at $27.80.
Silver recovered some ground on Wednesday as US Treasury bond yields plunged due to weaker-than-expected US jobs data. At the time of writing, the XAG/USD trades at $29.98 and gains 1.69%.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
A double top chart pattern emerged in Silver’s daily chart, opening the door for further losses. Although the grey metal climbed toward the May 24 low, turning resistance at $30.05, buyers are struggling to reclaim $30.00, paving the way for further downside.
If the XAG/USD falls below the latest cycle high seen on April 12 at $29.79, that would open the door to challenging $29.00. A breach of the latter will expose previous key resistance levels that turned support, like the May 18, 2021, high of $28.74, followed by the June 10, 2021, high of $28.34. Up next would be the ‘double top’ objective at $27.80.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|30
|Today Daily Change
|0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|1.69
|Today daily open
|29.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|30.21
|Daily SMA50
|28.35
|Daily SMA100
|25.84
|Daily SMA200
|24.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|30.89
|Previous Daily Low
|29.38
|Previous Weekly High
|32.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|30.19
|Previous Monthly High
|32.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|26.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|29.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|30.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|30.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|31.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|31.98
