Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD retreats on rising US yields

- The XAG/USD dropped more than 1% on Thursday below the $25.00 mark.
- US Jobless Claims in the second week of July came in lower than expected.
- Rising US Treasury yields weight on the precious metals.
The XAG/USD Silver spot price dropped towards the $24.80 area, recording 1.28% losses on Thursday amid a recovery of the USD. Despite weak Manufacturing and Housing data, lower-than-expected Jobless Claims fueled a rise in hawkish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed) and US Treasury yields, making the grey metal lose interest.
Investors assess US data ahead of next week's Fed’s decision
The US reported mid-tier data. On the negative side, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Manufacturing survey showed worrying results as its index declined more than expected, coming in at -13 vs the consensus of -10. In addition, following Wednesday’s soft Housing data, Existing sales from the US from June also showed weakness. The figure showed a contraction of 3.3% MoM in June with a 4.16M decrease.
However, investors seem to be weighing more Jobless Claims data. For the week ending on July 14, the number of people filing for unemployment benefits came in lower than the market consensus at 228,000 vs 242,000 expected and below the previous figure of 237,000. It fueled a rise in US Treasury yields on Federal Reserve hawkish bets. The 2-year yield rose to 4.88% while the 5 and 10-year rates jumped to 4.10% and 3.84%, with all three displaying strong increases of more than 1.50%. As bond yields could be seen as the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding metals, Silver prices are retreating.
XAG/USD Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the technical outlook for the XAG/USD is neutral to bearish for the short term as bulls run out of steam. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) got rejected at the overbought threshold, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) prints lower green bars, indicating a lower buying pressure. However, on the bigger picture, the outlook is bullish as the price trades above the 20, 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA).
Support levels: $24.70, $24.50, $24.10.
Resistance levels: $25.00, $25.30,$25.00.
XAG/USD Daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.8
|Today Daily Change
|-0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.35
|Today daily open
|25.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.42
|Daily SMA50
|23.56
|Daily SMA100
|23.65
|Daily SMA200
|22.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.24
|Previous Daily Low
|24.94
|Previous Weekly High
|25.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.75
|Previous Monthly High
|24.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to fresh weekly low near 1.1115
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and declined to its weakest level in a week, reaching a low near 1.1115 during the American session. The Greenback gained momentum after US data showed that weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 228K, the lowest level seen in nine weeks. The data boosted US Treasury yields and provided support for the US dollar.
GBP/USD slumps to 1.2850 as USD continues to gather strength
GBP/USD turned south and dropped to its lowest level in 10 days near 1.2850. Following a quiet European session, the US Dollar started to outperform its rivals on better-than-expected weekly Jobless Claims data and rising US yields, triggering another leg lower in the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD gives up to US Dollar demand Premium
The US Dollar edged firmly higher on Thursday, resulting in XAU/USD falling to $1,965.30 a troy ounce. Following a consolidative stage at multi-month lows, the Dollar Index (DXY) surged towards the 101.00 area, as the lack of follow-through of its recent bearish trend finally resulted in an upward correction.
What can crypto traders expect from Fed’s interest-rate decision?
Bitcoin price has recently lacked direction, leaving traders guessing its next move. With the Fed’s interest-rate decision scheduled to take place on July 26, volatility could make a comeback.
NIO getting left in 2023 dust by other EV upstarts
Nio is still lagging behind the pack as the stock market nears the end of July. Among a handful of young EV company stocks that grew in popularity in 2021 and 2022, NIO stock is one of the worst performers in 2023.