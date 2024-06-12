- Silver rises 1.45% as Fed leaves policy unchanged, adjusts inflation outlook, and anticipates one rate cut.
- XAG/USD shows a double-top pattern indicating potential declines; initial support at $29.00.
- Resistance at $30.05; surpassing this could target recent highs, though buyers continue to face challenges.
Silver prices registered solid gains of 1.45% on Wednesday, as the US Federal Reserve kept monetary policy unchanged while upwardly reviewing its inflation expectations and adjusted its estimates for the federal funds rate. As the US central bank projects one rate cut, the XAG/USD trades at $29.59, down 0.29% as Thursday’s Asian session begins.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical Outlook
Silver's double-top chart pattern remains in effect, suggesting that the metal's spot prices might decline further. XAG/USD fell below the May 24 low of $30.05, confirming the double-top pattern.
The initial support for XAG/USD is at $29.00, followed by the June 7 low of $29.12. Breaking below this level could lead to a drop under $29.00, then to the May 18, 2021, high turned support of $28.74, and subsequently to the June 10, 2021, high of $28.34. The final target is the double top objective at $27.80.
Conversely, if XAG/USD moves upwards and closes above $29.00, it could challenge the May 24 low, which has turned into resistance at $30.05. Buyers are struggling to reclaim $30.00, indicating potential for further downside.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|29.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|1.23
|Today daily open
|29.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|30.65
|Daily SMA50
|28.84
|Daily SMA100
|26.2
|Daily SMA200
|24.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|29.86
|Previous Daily Low
|29.04
|Previous Weekly High
|31.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|29.12
|Previous Monthly High
|32.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|26.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|29.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|29.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|29.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|30.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|30.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
