- Silver ticks down on Tuesday, though lacks any follow-through selling.
- The setup still favours bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.
- A break below the $23.40-35 confluence might negate the positive bias.
Silver edges lower during the first half of trading on Tuesday, though lacks follow-through and remains well within the previous day's broader trading range. The white metal manages to hold its neck above the $24.00 mark and seems poised to appreciate further.
The recent price action witnessed over the past month or so constitutes the formation of an ascending channel. The lower end of the said trend channel, currently around the $23.40-$23.35 area, coincides with the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and should act as a pivotal point for the XAG/USD.
Oscillators on 4-hour/daily charts - though have been losing traction - are holding in the positive territory and favour bullish traders. That said, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the multi-month peak, around the $24.50 area, before positioning for further gains.
The subsequent move up has the potential to lift the XAG/USD towards the $25.00 psychological mark for the first time since April 2022. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for an extension of the appreciating move towards the next relevant hurdle near the $25.35-$25.40 resistance zone.
On the flip side, any meaningful slide below the $24.00 mark is more likely to attract fresh buyers and remain limited near the aforementioned confluence support, around the $23.40-$23.35 area. A convincing break below will negate the positive outlook and shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.
The XAG/USD might then turn vulnerable to weaken below the $23.00 round-figure mark and accelerate the fall towards the $22.60-$22.55 region. The downward trajectory could get extended further towards the next relevant support near the $22.10-$22.00 zone.
Silver 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.19
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|24.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.82
|Daily SMA50
|22.79
|Daily SMA100
|21
|Daily SMA200
|21.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.51
|Previous Daily Low
|23.94
|Previous Weekly High
|24.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.22
|Previous Monthly High
|24.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
