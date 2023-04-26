Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD remains depressed near $25.00 within bearish channel

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • Silver price treats while fading late Wednesday’s corrective bounce.
  • Eight-day-old descending trend channel, sustained trading below 200-HMA keeps XAG/USD bears hopeful.
  • Absence of oversold RSI adds strength to the bearish bias.
  • Silver price recovery needs validation from $25.70 to convince buyers.

Silver price (XAG/USD) drops to $24.90 as it fades the latest corrective bounce amid the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bright metal remains inside an eight-day-old downward-sloping trend channel, as well as staying below the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA).

Not only the bearish chart formation and the sustained trading below the 200-HMA but bearish MACD signals and an absence of the oversold RSI (14) also favor the XAG/USD. It’s worth noting, however, that the below 50 level of the RSI line suggests a bumpy road towards the south.

That said, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the XAG/USD’s upside between April 03 and 14, near $24.50, appears the immediate support for the Silver price to test.

However, the $25.00 round figure and the aforementioned channel’s bottom line, close to $24.40, seem tough nuts to crack for the commodity sellers, which if broken could make the quote vulnerable to refreshing the monthly low, currently around $23.55.

On the flip side, a convergence of the 200-HMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level guards short-term Silver price upside near $25.10.

Following that, the stated bearish channel’s top line, near $25.25 by the press time, will be in focus.

It should be observed that the XAG/USD run-up beyond $25.25 isn’t an open invitation to the Silver bulls as the $25.70 hurdle comprising the levels marked during mid-April can prod the upside momentum.

Silver Price: Hourly chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 24.88
Today Daily Change -0.14
Today Daily Change % -0.56%
Today daily open 25.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.81
Daily SMA50 22.88
Daily SMA100 23.15
Daily SMA200 21.47
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.36
Previous Daily Low 24.49
Previous Weekly High 25.6
Previous Weekly Low 24.64
Previous Monthly High 24.16
Previous Monthly Low 19.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.83
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.69
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.29

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD lures bears despite recent moves near 0.6600, banking woes, US Q1 GDP eyed

AUD/USD lures bears despite recent moves near 0.6600, banking woes, US Q1 GDP eyed

AUD/USD consolidates recent losses at the 1.5-month low as it flirts with the 0.6600 round figure during early Thursday morning in the Asia-Pacific zone. The Aussie snaps two-day downtrend but the bearish bias remains intact.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD finds a cushion around 1.1040, market mood turns cautious ahead of US GDP

EUR/USD finds a cushion around 1.1040, market mood turns cautious ahead of US GDP

The EUR/USD is consolidating in a narrow area around 1.1040 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair witnessed some profit booking after printing a fresh annual high of 1.0966 in the New York session.

EUR/USD News

Gold bulls lack conviction ahead of US GDP

Gold bulls lack conviction ahead of US GDP

Gold price pares the first weekly gains in thee after snapping a two-day uptrend the previous day, depressed near $1,990 amid early Thursday. The yellow metal justifies the market’s cautious mood ahead of the United States' first quarter (Q1) Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Gold News

Floki Inu price rallying by 50% triggers investors’ interests, lives up to the “meme coin standard”

Floki Inu price rallying by 50% triggers investors’ interests, lives up to the “meme coin standard”

Floki Inu price, unlike the rest of the altcoins, had a rather stellar reaction to the news of a crucial development of the cryptocurrency. In response, FLOKI holders pulled a move that has now become a meme coin standard where investors only appear when it is beneficial for them.

Read more

META eyeing key support ahead of earnings

META eyeing key support ahead of earnings

Meta Platforms Inc (META) is poised to report earnings after Wednesday’s market closes. The consensus EPS estimate is approximately $1.96 for the fiscal quarter ending March 2023 versus the same quarter a year prior at $2.72.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures