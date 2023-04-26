Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD remains depressed near $25.00 within bearish channel

- Silver price treats while fading late Wednesday’s corrective bounce.
- Eight-day-old descending trend channel, sustained trading below 200-HMA keeps XAG/USD bears hopeful.
- Absence of oversold RSI adds strength to the bearish bias.
- Silver price recovery needs validation from $25.70 to convince buyers.
Silver price (XAG/USD) drops to $24.90 as it fades the latest corrective bounce amid the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bright metal remains inside an eight-day-old downward-sloping trend channel, as well as staying below the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA).
Not only the bearish chart formation and the sustained trading below the 200-HMA but bearish MACD signals and an absence of the oversold RSI (14) also favor the XAG/USD. It’s worth noting, however, that the below 50 level of the RSI line suggests a bumpy road towards the south.
That said, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the XAG/USD’s upside between April 03 and 14, near $24.50, appears the immediate support for the Silver price to test.
However, the $25.00 round figure and the aforementioned channel’s bottom line, close to $24.40, seem tough nuts to crack for the commodity sellers, which if broken could make the quote vulnerable to refreshing the monthly low, currently around $23.55.
On the flip side, a convergence of the 200-HMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level guards short-term Silver price upside near $25.10.
Following that, the stated bearish channel’s top line, near $25.25 by the press time, will be in focus.
It should be observed that the XAG/USD run-up beyond $25.25 isn’t an open invitation to the Silver bulls as the $25.70 hurdle comprising the levels marked during mid-April can prod the upside momentum.
Silver Price: Hourly chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.88
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56%
|Today daily open
|25.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.81
|Daily SMA50
|22.88
|Daily SMA100
|23.15
|Daily SMA200
|21.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.36
|Previous Daily Low
|24.49
|Previous Weekly High
|25.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.64
|Previous Monthly High
|24.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
