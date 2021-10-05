Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD remains depressed below 38.2% Fibo./100-period SMA confluence

- Silver edged lower on Tuesday and snapped three consecutive days of the winning streak.
- Mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution for aggressive traders.
Silver witnessed some selling on Tuesday and dropped to an intraday low level of $22.40 during the first part of the trading action, albeit managed to recover a bit thereafter. The commodity was last seen hovering around the $22.55 area, still down over 0.50% for the day.
From a technical perspective, the recent positive move witnessed over the past three trading sessions stalled near a resistance marked by the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $24.87-$21.42 downfall. The mentioned barrier coincides with 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have again started moving into the positive territory but are yet to gain any meaningful traction on the daily chart. Hence, any subsequent move beyond the mentioned confluence hurdle might still struggle to find acceptance above the $23.00 mark and falter near the 50% Fibo. level resistance.
That said, some follow-through buying beyond the $23.10-15 region will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for additional gains. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the momentum towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the $23.55-60 region, before eventually aiming to reclaim the $24.00 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the $22.25 area. A convincing break below might turn the XAG/USD vulnerable to break below the $22.00 mark and drop back towards challenging last week's swing lows, around the $21.45-40 region.
Silver 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.58
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|22.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.96
|Daily SMA50
|23.69
|Daily SMA100
|25.2
|Daily SMA200
|25.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.78
|Previous Daily Low
|22.28
|Previous Weekly High
|22.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.42
|Previous Monthly High
|24.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
