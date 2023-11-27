Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD remains bullish, though faces strong resistance at around $24.90

- Silver prices climb to a new three-month high at around the $ 24.80 area.
- US Treasury bond yields pullback, driving the grey-metal price higher.
- XAG/USD is bullish above $24.50, otherwise, expect a pullback below $24.00.
Silver price encounters solid resistance at around $24.90, though it remains trading in the green, posting solid gains of more than 1.30% on Monday due to a retracement of US Treasury bond yields, weakening the buck. That, alongside a scarce economic calendar, keeps investors focused on the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index later in the week. The XAG/USD is trading at $23.65 after hitting a low of $24.27.
The XAG/USD daily chart portrays the grey metal reached a new three-month high at $24.87, but buyers failure to test the $25.00 figure sponsored the current pullback toward $24.65, above the Bollinger-band’s top standard deviation. Further upside is seen above the August 30 high at $25.00, immediately followed by the next supply zone at $25.26, the July 20 high, followed by the May 10 swing high at $25.91.
On the bearish scenario, if Silver’s price drops below the psychological $24.50 area, a test of the 200-day moving average (DMA) at $23.34 is on the cards. The next key demand areas would be the 20-DMA at $23.22, followed by the 50-DMA at $22.79.
XAG/USD Price Analysis – Daily Chart
XAG/USD Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|1.36
|Today daily open
|24.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.17
|Daily SMA50
|22.78
|Daily SMA100
|23.26
|Daily SMA200
|23.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.33
|Previous Daily Low
|23.57
|Previous Weekly High
|24.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.25
|Previous Monthly High
|23.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.35
