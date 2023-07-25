Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD recovers some lost ground above $24.50 mark

NEWS | | By Lallalit Srijandorn
  • Silver price gains traction and holds above $24.55 on Tuesday.
  • XAG/USD holds below the 50- and 100-hour EMAs with a downward slope.
  • Immediate resistance is seen at the $24.60-$24.65 zone; $24.30 acts as an initial support level.

Silver Price (XAG/USD) recovers some lost ground and snaps three days of consecutive losses heading into the European session on Tuesday. XAG/USD currently trades around $24.55, up 0.88% for the day. Market players await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference for further guidance for the entire year.

According to the one-hour chart, XAG/USD holds below the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) with a downward slope, which means further downside for silver looks favorable.

Silver will meet the immediate resistance level of $24.60-$24.65 region, representing the 100-hour EMA and a low of July 21. The additional upside filter is located at $24.85 (Low of July 18) en route to $25.15 (High of July 18).

On the flip side, any meaningful follow-through selling could drag XAG/USD lower to $24.30 (Low of July 25), followed by $24.10 (Low of July 13). Further south, the next stop of the silver price is $23.60 (Low of June 13).

It’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands above 50. Additionally, the bullish MACD signals suggest that upside momentum has been activated.

Silver (XAG/USD) one-hour chart

 

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 24.57
Today Daily Change 0.22
Today Daily Change % 0.90
Today daily open 24.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23.73
Daily SMA50 23.59
Daily SMA100 23.76
Daily SMA200 22.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.73
Previous Daily Low 24.26
Previous Weekly High 25.27
Previous Weekly Low 24.59
Previous Monthly High 24.53
Previous Monthly Low 22.11
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.44
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.55
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.98
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.63
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.09

 

