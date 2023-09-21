Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD recovers after US data, outlook still bearish

- After failing to a low of $22.80, the XAG/USD recovered to $23.40.
- US Jobless Claims from the second week of September came in lower than expected.
- Philadelphia’s Fed Manufacturing Index alsocame in lower than expected.
- Higher US yields limit the upside potential of the grey metal.
On Thursday, the XAG/USD Silver Spot price found support at $22.80 and then climbed back to $23.40 On the downside, higher US yields favour a bearish outlook for Silver in the short term, while poor Manufacturing data from the US softened the USD, allowing the metal to find demand.
The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey is a proxy of manufacturing conditions from September, came in lower than expected at -13.5. On the upside, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending in September 15 of the US came in below the expectations at 201,000, lower than the 225,000 expected and the previous 221,000.
It is worth noticing that, as Chair Powell stated on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will remain data-dependent so that economic figures will set the pace of the US Dollar until the next decision. In addition, the policy statement revealed that most members are seeing an additional hike in 2023, while the projections pushed back cuts from 2024 to September. In that sense, expectations of higher rates for a longer time fueled US bond yield, limiting the XAG/USD upside potential.
In the meantime, the 2-year yield stands at 5.14% while the 5 and 10-year rates at 4.60% and 4.46%, all three in multi-year highs. The Greenback, measured by the DXY index, retreated from it highest level since March 9 of 105.73 towards 105.40 following the data and allowed the XAG/USD to gather some momentum.
XAG/USD Levels to watch
Analyzing the daily chart, a bearish outlook is seen for the short term regarding XAG/USD despite indicators turning flat. The metal is below the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), pointing towards the prevailing strength of the bears in the larger context; those averages are about to perform a bearish cross at the $23.50 area.
Support levels: $23.00, $22.80, $22.50.
Resistance levels: $23.50 (20,100 and 200-day SMA convergence), $23.70, $24.00
XAG/USD Daily Chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.42
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.73
|Today daily open
|23.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.58
|Daily SMA50
|23.72
|Daily SMA100
|23.67
|Daily SMA200
|23.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.59
|Previous Daily Low
|23.05
|Previous Weekly High
|23.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.3
|Previous Monthly High
|25.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
