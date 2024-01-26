Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD rally stalls near $23 as focus shifts to US core PCE data

- Silver price faces some pressure while attempting to extend rally above $23.
- The market mood is downbeat as investors await the core PCE price index data for December.
- Strong GDP numbers and stubborn inflation data could allow Fed to maintain a hawkish interest rate stance.
Silver price (XAG/USD) struggles to extend upside above the crucial resistance of $23.00. The white metal turns sideways as investors shift focus towards the United States core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index data for December, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.
S&P500 futures have posted significant losses in the European session, portraying a sharp decline in the risk-appetite of the market participants. The US Dollar Index (DXY) aims to recapture almost six-week high of 103.82 as safe-haven demand improves.
The US Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, released on Thursday, indicated the economy grew at a robust pace of 3.3%. This has escalated upside risks to price pressures.
Meanwhile, investors await the US core PCE price index data. Investors have anticipated that the annual underlying inflation grew at a slower pace of 3.0% against reading of 3.2% in November. Monthly core PCE data is anticipated to rise by 0.2% after increasing by 0.1%.
A combination of stubborn inflation data and upbeat economic prospects would allow Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers to stick to their hawkish interest rate stance atleast for the first-half of 2024.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price attempts to deliver a breakout of the Descending Triangle chart pattern formed on a four-hour scale. The downward-sloping trendline of the aforementioned chart pattern is plotted from 3 December 2023 high at $25.92 while the horizontal support is placed from 13 November 2023 low at $21.88. The asset has stabilized above the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $22.73.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) aims to stabilize into the 60.00-80.00 range. A bullish momentum would appear if the RSI (14) manages to do so.
Silver four-hour chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.86
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|22.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.97
|Daily SMA50
|23.63
|Daily SMA100
|23.15
|Daily SMA200
|23.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.03
|Previous Daily Low
|22.64
|Previous Weekly High
|23.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.42
|Previous Monthly High
|25.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.46
