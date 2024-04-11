  • Silver surges, bolstered by easing US producer prices, sparking interest in precious metals.
  • Though overbought, strong bullish momentum could target the next resistance at $28.74.
  • Support established at $28.00 and $27.54, key during potential pullbacks.

Silver price surges on Thursday after the release of prices paid by producers in the United States (US) showed that factory inflation continues to decelerate, contrasting Wednesday’s red-hot Consumer Price Index (CPI). Investors capitalized on that, as they took advantage of the dip in precious metals and lifted their prices near year-to-date peaks.

The XAG/USD trades at $28.45 and clocks minimal gains of 0.09% after ending Thursday’s session up by 1.94%.

XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The grey metal rally is set to extend after rallying after June 10, 2021, at a high of $28.28, which has opened the door for further upside. Silver gains momentum, although momentum oscillators suggest it's overbought. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), at 77.41, is still shy of reaching the 80 levels sought by traders as the overbought condition in a strong bullish trend.

With that said Silver’s next resistance would be the May 18 high at $28.74, followed by the psychological $29.00 figure. On the other hand, if sellers drag prices below the June 10, 2021, high, turned support, that will pave the way for further losses. The first support would be $28.00, followed by the April 10 low of $27.54, ahead of $27.00.  

XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 28.5
Today Daily Change 0.59
Today Daily Change % 2.11
Today daily open 27.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.77
Daily SMA50 24.13
Daily SMA100 23.86
Daily SMA200 23.55
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 28.53
Previous Daily Low 27.54
Previous Weekly High 27.5
Previous Weekly Low 24.75
Previous Monthly High 25.77
Previous Monthly Low 22.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 28.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 27.46
Daily Pivot Point S2 27
Daily Pivot Point S3 26.46
Daily Pivot Point R1 28.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 28.98
Daily Pivot Point R3 29.44

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

