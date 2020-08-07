Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD off session highs, focus on daily close

Silver has pulled back from $29.86 to $29.

The long upper wick attached to daily candle now shows uptrend exhaustion.

Silver is currently trading at $29 per ounce, having printed a 7.5-year high of $29.86 during the early Asian trading hours.

The daily candle now has a long upper wick. If prices suffer a deeper drop or remain unchanged till Friday’s close, a daily candle with a long upper shadow – a sign of uptrend exhaustion – will be confirmed.

That would validate overbought readings on the daily chart indicators like the relative strength index and slow stochastics and could yield a notable price pullback.

That said, the overall bias would remain bullish as long as prices are held above the former resistance-turned-support of $26.20 (July 28 high).

Daily chart

Trend: Teasing bull exhaustion

Technical levels