Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD off session highs, focus on daily close

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

  • Silver has pulled back from $29.86 to $29. 
  • The long upper wick attached to daily candle now shows uptrend exhaustion. 

Silver is currently trading at $29 per ounce, having printed a 7.5-year high of $29.86 during the early Asian trading hours. 

The daily candle now has a long upper wick. If prices suffer a deeper drop or remain unchanged till Friday’s close, a daily candle with a long upper shadow – a sign of uptrend exhaustion – will be confirmed. 

That would validate overbought readings on the daily chart indicators like the relative strength index and slow stochastics and could yield a notable price pullback. 

That said, the overall bias would remain bullish as long as prices are held above the former resistance-turned-support of $26.20 (July 28 high). 

Daily chart

Trend: Teasing bull exhaustion

Technical levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 28.98
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 28.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 22.6
Daily SMA50 19.75
Daily SMA100 17.53
Daily SMA200 17.42
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 29.08
Previous Daily Low 26.8
Previous Weekly High 26.21
Previous Weekly Low 22.32
Previous Monthly High 26.21
Previous Monthly Low 17.76
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 28.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 27.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 27.47
Daily Pivot Point S2 26
Daily Pivot Point S3 25.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 29.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 30.56
Daily Pivot Point R3 32.04

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

