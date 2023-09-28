Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD manages to hold above multi-month ascending trend-line support

On the flip side, the $22.75-$22.80 region is likely to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the $23.00 mark and the $23.20-$23.25 zone. This is closely followed by the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently around the $23.45 region and last week's swing high, around the $23.75 area. A convincing break through the said barrier should lift the XAG/USD to the $24.00 round figure en route to the $24.30-$24.35 barrier. Bulls might eventually aim to reclaim the $25.00 psychological mark.

The latter is currently pegged around the $22.35 area, which if broken will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for an extension of the recent downfall witnessed over the past week or so. Given that oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone, the XAG/USD might then slide to test the next relevant support near the $22.00 round-figure mark. Some follow-through selling could accelerate the downward trajectory further towards the $21.25 intermediate support en route to the $21.00 level.

Silver struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Thursday and oscillates in a narrow band, around mid-$22.00s through the first half of the European session. The white metal remains well within the striking distance of a nearly two-week low, around the $22.40 region touched on Wednesday, which is closely followed by an ascending trend line support extending from the June monthly low.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.