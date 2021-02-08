Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD looks to extend the break above $27

- Silver takes out the falling trendline resistance.
- Bullish crossover and RSI above 50.00 points to more gains.
- XAG/USD looks to $28 and beyond.
Silver (XAG/USD) is trying hard to find a foothold above the $27 mark after clearing a major resistance at $26.98.
That level is the confluence of the bearish 100-hourly moving average (HMA) and falling trendline resistance.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pulled back from the overbought region while it holds well above the midline, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact.
Adding credence to the upside, the price spots a bull crossover, as the 21-HMA cut the 200-HMA from below.
Silver Price Chart: Hourly
The next target for the XAG bulls is seen at the $28 mark once they find acceptance above February 3 highs of $27.19.
To the downside, the bulls defend the critical resistance now support around $27, below which the convergence of the 21 and 200-HMA at $26.73 could be tested.
Further south, the 50-HMA at $26.55 could be the last line of defense for the buyers.
Silver Additional levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.09
|Today Daily Change
|0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.86
|Today daily open
|26.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.91
|Daily SMA50
|25.57
|Daily SMA100
|24.82
|Daily SMA200
|23.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.05
|Previous Daily Low
|26.2
|Previous Weekly High
|30.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.9
|Previous Monthly High
|27.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls take a breather below 0.7700 amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD is looking to extend Friday’s heavy run-up towards 0.7700. Market sentiment has turned positive amid the US stimulus optimism, vaccine developments even as the US employment data came in mixed.
Gold holds on to recovery gains above $1,800 amid mixed clues
Gold keeps Friday’s recovery moves to nurse heaviest weekly losses in a month. US dollar index dropped from two-month top on mixed employment data at home. Risks dwindle as stimulus hopes battle downbeat vaccine news, geopolitical risk from Iran.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE primed for a 90% bull run
Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%. Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%.
And the bull marches on, GameStop (GME Stock) collapses
And the Bull just refuses to quit. Stocks advanced again yesterday as investors continue to digest the improving macro data points that suggest that the labor market is gradually improving. GME falls another 43% to end the day at $55.30.
DXY drops back to crucial 91.00 level following an underwhelming NFP report
It’s been a rough end to what would otherwise have been an excellent week for the US dollar. After soft NFP data, the DXY has fallen all the way back to the key 91.00 leve