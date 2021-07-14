Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD jumps to over one-week tops, closer to mid-$26.00s

- Silver caught fresh bids on Wednesday and jumped to over one-week tops in the last hour.
- A sustained move beyond the $26.25-30 region might have set the stage for further gains.
- The $25.75-70 confluence support should now act as a strong near-term base for the metal.
Silver regained positive traction on Wednesday and shot to over one-week tops, closer to mid-$26.00s during the early North American session. This marked the third day of a positive move in the previous four and pushed the white metal decisively above the $26.25-30 supply zone.
The mentioned hurdle coincided with the 50% Fibonacci level of the $23.78-$28.75 move up and a sustained move beyond might have already set the stage for additional gains. The positive outlook is reinforced by the recent repeated rebound from the $25.75-70 confluence region.
The latter comprises the very important 200-day SMA and the 61.8% Fibo. level, which should continue to act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. This is followed by June swing lows, around mid-$25.00s, which if broken will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.
In the meantime, any meaningful pullback might continue to attract some buying near the $26.00-$25.90 region. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the $25.75-70 confluence support, which should act as a strong base for the XAG/USD, at least in the near term.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have recovered from the negative territory but are yet to confirm a bullish bias. Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront stiff resistance near the $26.75-80 region, or monthly swing highs touched last week.
This marks the 38.2% Fibo. level, which if cleared decisively will pave the way for an extension of the ongoing positive momentum. The XAG/USD might then aim to surpass the $27.00 mark and accelerate the positive momentum further towards the 23.6% Fibo. level, around mid-$27.00s.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|1.58
|Today daily open
|25.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.09
|Daily SMA50
|27.04
|Daily SMA100
|26.43
|Daily SMA200
|25.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.35
|Previous Daily Low
|25.94
|Previous Weekly High
|26.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.76
|Previous Monthly High
|28.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.18 after dovish comments from Powell
EUR/USD has surpassed 1.18 after Fed Chair Powell's prepared remarks push back against imminent tapering of bond buys. The dollar is down across the board. He also focuses on the role of reopening in pushing inflation higher. In parallel, US PPI beat estimates.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.39 on Powell's comments, strong UK data
GBP/USD has surpassed 1.3850, after the UK reported inflation at 2.5% YoY in June, stronger than expected. Fed Chair Powell downed the dollar by rejecting a discussion of tapering.
XAU/USD eyes $1818 and $1823 as the next bullish targets
Gold price is back is holding onto the recent upbeat momentum above $1800, having witnessed an up and down session a day before.
Shiba Inu virtual party may lead to a 50% breakout after ShibaSwap launch
Shiba Inu price is currently treading water above two critical support areas, awaiting a 50% run-up. The recently launched ShibaSwap DEX is a key factor in making or breaking the meme coin.
Bank of Canada Preview: QE taper to pave the way for a stronger CAD
Bank of Canada (BoC) is expected to reduce weekly asset purchases to C$2 billion. A hawkish BoC policy outlook is likely to provide a boost to CAD. A daily close below 1.2425 could open the for additional USD/CAD losses.