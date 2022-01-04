Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD jumped back above $23.00 despite surging US real yields, dead-cat bounce?

- Spot silver jumped back above $23.00 on Tuesday despite a sharp upside in US real yields.
- Precious metals seemingly took advantage of a weakening dollar (against most of its G10 peers) after underwhelming US data.
Despite a continued sharp rise in US real yields that would typically be a negative for precious metals given the increased opportunity cost associated with non-yielding assets, spot silver (XAG/USD) prices have gained ground on Tuesday. Spot prices have in recent trade rebounded back to the north of the $23.00 per troy ounce level after finding support in the $22.60s in the late European morning. Buyers came in ahead of last week’s $22.60 low and the 21-day moving average at $22.55. Short-term silver bulls will now be eyeing a test of recent highs in the $23.40 area which happen also to coincide with the 50DMA at $23.39.
Silver and other precious metals (like gold) have gained ground on Tuesday as they take advantage of dollar weakness (USD is lower against all G10 currencies aside from the euro and yen, which is keeping the DXY flat). US data seems to have net-net weighed on the buck on Tuesday after the ISM manufacturing survey showed activity slowing in December and inflationary pressures as a result of supply chain snags subsiding substantially. Meanwhile, the headline JOLTs Job Opening figure also missed expectations and there appear to be some bets mark participants making bets that this will alleviate some pressure on the Fed to tighten so aggressively this year.
The JOLTs survey did indicate a record number of people quitting their job in November, however, which is seen as one of the best indicators of a hot labour market (people confident they can “do better” than their current job). Meanwhile, the most dovish (historically) Fed member Neil Kashkari said he now sees two rate hikes in 2022, having not long ago wanted the Fed to wait into 2024 before hiking. Real yields seem to be getting the message that economic conditions, despite today’s minor data blips, still warrant some Fed tightening and the Fed seems ready to eagerly oblige.
10-year TIPS yields are above -0.95% on Tuesday, having surged from under -1.10% as recently as last Friday as traders bet on higher long-term interest rates (that will be closer to long-term inflation) as economic optimism prevails over Omicron-related pessimism. Indeed, it very much seems at this stage that Omicron is significantly milder than prior strains and its associated economic damage is far less. The rally in real yields suggests that Tuesday’s bounce in silver and gold may prove nothing more than a dead-cat bounce. If Fed tightening combined with a strong US economy in 2022 does push nominal 10-year yields above 2.0% but keep inflation expectations in check in the mid-2s%, then that means 10-year real yields are headed back towards 0.0%. That suggests substantial downside for precious metals like silver from current levels. Medium-term bears will be looking for XAG/USD to test recent lows in the $21.00s in the coming weeks.
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.04
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|22.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.59
|Daily SMA50
|23.37
|Daily SMA100
|23.35
|Daily SMA200
|24.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.41
|Previous Daily Low
|22.68
|Previous Weekly High
|23.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.59
|Previous Monthly High
|23.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.