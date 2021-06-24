Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD holds steady above $26.00 mark, bearish potential intact

- Silver regained positive traction on Thursday and inched back closer to weekly tops.
- The set-up still favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional losses.
- A sustained break below the $25.70 confluence support will reaffirm the negative bias.
Silver added to its intraday gains and climbed to fresh daily tops during the early North American session. The commodity was last seen trading around the $26.10-15 region, with bulls now eyeing weekly tops set on Wednesday.
From a technical perspective, the XAG/USD, so far, has managed to defend a confluence support comprising of the very important 200-day SMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the $23.78-$28.75 move up. This should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the white metal.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have recovered from lower levels – are still holding deep in the bearish territory. Given last week's break below a symmetrical triangle, the technical set-up still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move.
That said, traders are likely to wait for a sustained weakness below the mentioned confluence support, around the $25.70 region, before placing fresh bearish bets. The next relevant support is pegged near the $25.55 region before the XAG/USD eventually drops to the key $25.00 psychological mark en-route the $24.80 horizontal level.
Some follow-through selling would turn the XAG/USD vulnerable to extend the decline towards the $24.00 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory could eventually drag the white metal back towards YTD lows, around the $23.80-75 region touched in March.
On the flip side, the ongoing positive move is more likely to confront stiff resistance near the 50% Fibo. level, around the $26.25-30 region. Any subsequent strength might be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the $26.55-60 supply zone. This is followed by the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $26.85 region.
A sustained move beyond the latter is needed to negate the near-term negative bias and shift the bias back in favour of bullish traders.
XAG/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.08
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.73
|Today daily open
|25.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.3
|Daily SMA50
|27.06
|Daily SMA100
|26.58
|Daily SMA200
|25.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.3
|Previous Daily Low
|25.74
|Previous Weekly High
|28.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.76
|Previous Monthly High
|28.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
