Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD holds above $24.00, seems poised to appreciate further

- Silver gains some positive traction for the third successive day on Thursday.
- The technical setup favours bulls and supports prospects for further gains.
- A break below an ascending trend line is needed to negate the positive bias.
Silver (XAG/USD) attracts some buyers for the third straight day on Thursday and stalls the previous day's late pullback from the vicinity of mid-$24.00s or over a two-week high. The white metal sticks to its intraday gains through the early European session and is currently placed around the $24.25-$24.30 region, up nearly 1% for the day.
Against the backdrop of the recent solid bounce from a multi-month-old ascending trend-line support, acceptance above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the $24.00 round figure favours bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and suggest that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD is to the upside.
Some follow-through buying beyond the overnight swing high, around the $24.45 zone, will reaffirm the constructive outlook and allow bulls to reclaim the $25.00 psychological mark. The momentum could get extended further towards the $25.25 hurdle en route to the $25.45-$25.50 area and the $26.00 neighbourhood, or the highest level since May touched earlier this month.
On the flip side, the $24.00 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent decline is more likely to attract fresh buyers and remain limited near the 200-day SMA, around the $23.60 region. A convincing break below the latter, however, might prompt technical selling and drag the XAG/USD to the aforementioned trend-line support, currently near the $23.00 mark.
The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken decisively might shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the downfall further towards the monthly swing low, around mid-$22.00s before dropping to the $22.25 intermediate support and the $22.00 round-figure mark.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.91
|Today daily open
|24.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.11
|Daily SMA50
|23.43
|Daily SMA100
|23.2
|Daily SMA200
|23.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.44
|Previous Daily Low
|23.96
|Previous Weekly High
|24.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.51
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
