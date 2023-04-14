Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD hit YTD high at $26.08 but retreated on a bearish-engulfing pattern

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • XAG/USD is poised for five consecutive weeks of gains, up 0.81%.
  • Silver’s break below $26.00 opened the door for a test of $25.00.

Silver price reached a new YTD high at $26.08, but retraces, as traders booking profits, are forming a bearish-engulfing candle pattern, suggesting that further downside is warranted. Among technical indicators, US economic news and Fed speakers underpinned the US Dollar (USD) to the detriment of the white metal. At the time of typing, the XAG/USD is trading at $25.23, down 2.26%.

XAG/USD Price Action

The XAG/USD is still upward biased from a daily chart perspective. The emergence of a bearish candlestick pattern and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) exiting oversold territory triggered profit-taking in the white metal. Additionally, a negative divergence between XAG/USD’s price action and the Rate of Change (RoC) indicates that buying pressure is waning, exacerbating Silver’s drop below $26.00.

If XAG/USD falls below $25.00, that will pave the way toward the February 2 high at $24.63, the previous resistance turned support, followed by the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $24.20. Once cleared, the psychological $24.00 level would be next.

Conversely, for a bullish continuation, the XAG/USD needs to get above the April 13 low of $25.40, which could motivate XAG buyers to re-enter the market at solid price levels. In that case, the XAG/USD first resistance would be the YTD high at $26.08, followed by April 18, 2022, swing high at $26.21, followed by 2022 high at $26.94.

XAG/USD Daily Chart

XAG/USD Daily Chart

XAG/USD Technical Levels

 

Overview
Today last price 25.16
Today Daily Change -0.66
Today Daily Change % -2.56
Today daily open 25.82
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23.82
Daily SMA50 22.41
Daily SMA100 22.89
Daily SMA200 21.23
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.98
Previous Daily Low 25.39
Previous Weekly High 25.14
Previous Weekly Low 23.57
Previous Monthly High 24.16
Previous Monthly Low 19.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 25.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 25.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 26.07
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

