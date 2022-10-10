- Silver extends its recent retracement slide from a multi-week high touched last Tuesday.
- A convincing break below the $19.50 support should pave the way for additional losses.
- A sustained strength beyond the $20.40 region is needed to negate any bearish outlook.
Silver remains under some selling pressure on Monday and extends last week's pullback from the $21.25 area or the highest level since late June. The white metal maintains its offered tone through the early part of the European session and drops to a one-week low, around the $19.70-$19.65 region in the last hour.
The XAG/USD is currently placed just below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent recovery from the YTD low, though has managed to hold above the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. The latter, currently around the mid-$19.00s should now act as a key pivotal point. A sustained break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for additional losses.
The subsequent downfall has the potential to drag the XAG/USD towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the $19.20 region. This is closely followed by the $19.00 mark, which if broken decisively will suggest that the corrective bounce has run out of steam and pave the way for additional losses. Spot prices could then accelerate the fall towards the $18.60 intermediate support en route to the $18.35 region and the $18.00 round figure.
On the flip side, the $20.00 psychological mark, coincides with the 38.2% Fibo. level, now seems to keep a lid on any intraday move-up. Any subsequent move up could attract some sellers and remain capped near the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the $20.40 region. Sustained strength beyond will negate any near-term negative bias and lift the XAG/USD to the $20.80-$20.85 area en route to the $21.00 mark and the monthly high, around the $21.25 region.
Silver 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.71
|Today Daily Change
|-0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.33
|Today daily open
|20.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.56
|Daily SMA50
|19.44
|Daily SMA100
|20
|Daily SMA200
|21.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.83
|Previous Daily Low
|20
|Previous Weekly High
|21.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.01
|Previous Monthly High
|20.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
