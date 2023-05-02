Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD flirts with 23.6% Fibo., bears await break below $24.50-40 support

Oscillators on the daily chart , meanwhile, are still holding in the positive territory and support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels. That said, any intraday move up might now confront resistance near the $25.00 psychological mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the XAG/USD towards the $25.50 supply zone, above which bulls could attempt to conquer the $26.00 mark. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the $26.25-$26.30 area, which if cleared will expose the 2022 high, just ahead of the $27.00 mark.

The said area coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the March-April rally, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for deeper losses. The XAG/USD might then turn vulnerable to weaken further below the $24.00 mark and aim to test 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $23.70 area. The corrective decline could get extended further towards the $23.35-$23.30 horizontal support en route to the $23.00 confluence, comprising the 50% Fibo. level and the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

Silver extends the previous day's sharp retracement slide from the vicinity of the $26.00 mark and remains under heavy selling pressure for the second successive day on Tuesday. The steady intraday descent extends through the first half of the European session and drags the white metal back closer to the $25.50-$25.40 strong horizontal resistance breakpoint, now turned support.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.