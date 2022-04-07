- Silver prices are broadly flat on Thursday near their 50DMA at $24.40, thus remaining sandwiched between major support/resistance at $24.00/$25.00.
- Despite rising US yields amid hawkish Fed rhetoric, silver remains underpinned, perhaps amid ongoing demand for inflation protection.
Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices have flatlined near their 50-Day Moving Average at $24.40 on Thursday, as the ongoing focus on the Russo-Ukraine war and related developments takes the spotlight and distracts from the ongoing shift higher in US yields. The 50DMA has been acting like a magnet for the past two sessions, with XAG/USD traders seemingly happy to keep the precious metal trading in the mid-$24.00s per troy ounce, rather than pushing it towards the 21DMA at $25.00 or the 200DMA just below $24.00. Both of these levels have in recent weeks offered support and resistance.
Silver’s resilience in the face of the ongoing push higher in yields across the US treasury curve, which continues to be spurred by hawkish Fed rhetoric (and Wednesday’s hawkish minutes), has surprised some. Fed uber hawk James Bullard even went as far as calling for rates to hit 3.5% by the end of 2022. Normally moves higher in bond yields and the idea of higher rates weighs on precious metals given the increased “opportunity cost” of holding non-yielding precious metals.
Some market commentators have suggested that demand for inflation protection ahead of the release of US Consumer Price Inflation figures for March next week could be at play. The preliminary estimate of Eurozone inflation in March showed a big jump to even higher levels beyond the ECB’s target and expectations are for next week’s US inflation figures to show the same. While silver certainly remains vulnerable to higher interest rates, given elevated inflation, real rates remain deeply negative.
Given the war in Ukraine putting downwards pressure on already highly negative near-term real rates, it perhaps shouldn’t come as a surprise to see XAG/USD remain resilient in the $24.00s. For now, as markets await further major macro updates, it would make sense to see silver continue ranging within $24.00 to $25.00 parameters.
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.5
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|24.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.03
|Daily SMA50
|24.37
|Daily SMA100
|23.68
|Daily SMA200
|23.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.57
|Previous Daily Low
|24.13
|Previous Weekly High
|25.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.97
|Previous Monthly High
|26.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
