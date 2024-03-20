Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD finds some light ahead of Fed meeting

- The XAG/USD stands firm near $24.90 in Wednesday's session.
- US Treasury yields are mixed with some rising and others declining.
- Jerome Powell's presser and the updated Dot Plots may fuel volatility in the bond market.
In Wednesday's session, the XAG/USD traded at $24.90, marking a 0.20% increase. While investors await the Federal Reserve (Fed) decision, the US Treasury bond yields, often seen as the cost of holding non-yielding metals, remain calm but could face aggressive movements if the bank delivers a dovish or hawkish surprise.
Markets will closely look at the updated Dot Plots and see if the Fed officials still see 100 bps of easing in 2024. As for now, Jerome Powell was seen somewhat dovish in his testimony before Congress while the Fed officials remained cautious. Meanwhile, the odds of a cut in May remain low while the doves continue to bet on the easing cycle to kick off in June.
XAG/USD technical analysis
Based on the indicators of the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the XAG/USD pair leans positive, predominantly displaying values in the 60s range. This reveals a dominance of buyers in the market, deepening the positive terrain. Combined with the decreasing green bars of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram, momentum seems to shift towards a slight downturn. Still, the bullish phase with moderate volatility is maintained.
From a Simple Moving Average (SMA) analysis perspective, the pair is above the 20, 100, and 200-day SMAs, suggesting that the bulls have firm control in the overall trend.
XAG/USD daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.96
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|24.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.8
|Daily SMA50
|23.16
|Daily SMA100
|23.41
|Daily SMA200
|23.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.16
|Previous Daily Low
|24.73
|Previous Weekly High
|25.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.01
|Previous Monthly High
|23.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.56
