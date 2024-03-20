Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD finds some light ahead of Fed meeting

Based on the indicators of the daily chart , the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the XAG/USD pair leans positive, predominantly displaying values in the 60s range. This reveals a dominance of buyers in the market, deepening the positive terrain. Combined with the decreasing green bars of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram, momentum seems to shift towards a slight downturn. Still, the bullish phase with moderate volatility is maintained.

Markets will closely look at the updated Dot Plots and see if the Fed officials still see 100 bps of easing in 2024. As for now, Jerome Powell was seen somewhat dovish in his testimony before Congress while the Fed officials remained cautious. Meanwhile, the odds of a cut in May remain low while the doves continue to bet on the easing cycle to kick off in June.

In Wednesday's session, the XAG/USD traded at $24.90, marking a 0.20% increase. While investors await the Federal Reserve (Fed) decision, the US Treasury bond yields, often seen as the cost of holding non-yielding metals, remain calm but could face aggressive movements if the bank delivers a dovish or hawkish surprise.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.