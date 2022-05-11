Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD drops back under $21.50 after hotter than expected US inflation figures

After breaking out to its lowest levels under $21.20 since mid-2020 on Tuesday, XAG/USD attempted rebound has been cut short. Should the US dollar and yields continue to press higher, a drop towards $21.00 certainly seems on the cards. A break lower would open the door to an eventual drop to the next area of key support under the $20 mark.

The US dollar and US yields jumped as a result and this explains the recent pullback in XAG/USD. Some traders had been hoping for a moderation in inflation pressures to ease the pressure on the Fed to tighten monetary policy so aggressive this year and next. The latest data certainly doesn’t do that, hence the rebuilding of some hawkish Fed bets.

Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices have fallen back sharply from earlier session highs in the upper $21.00s per troy ounce and are now back to trading back under the $21.50. At current levels in the $21.40s, on-the-day gains have now been pared to about 1.0%. Just released US Consumer Price Index data showed a slower than expected moderation in the YoY rate of headline price pressures and a larger than expected jump in MoM Core price pressures in April.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.