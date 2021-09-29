Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD dives to 14-month lows below $21.65

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • Silver prices plunge to a year-to-date low at $21.50.
  • XAG/USD dives on US dollar strength and a risk-on mood.
  • Confirmation below $21.65 could send XAG/USD to test $20.00.

Silver prices have accelerated their downtrend on Wednesday, breaching recent lows at the $22.00 area and extending beyond September 2020 lows at $21.65 to reach $21.50 so far, the cheapest price since July last year.

US dollar strength and an improved risk appetite are crushing metal prices

The solid dollar rally, with the US Dollar Index surging to YTD prices beyond 94.00 on the back of higher US bond yields amid prospects of upcoming bonds buying tapering by the Federal Reserve, is hurting dollar-denominated metals.

Beyond that, the improved market sentiment, with the main stock markets in Europe and the US posting a solid rebound after Tuesday’s sell-off and the upbeat US pending home sales data have increased selling pressure for silver and other precious metals.

XAG/USD: attempting to confirm the breach of $21.65 low

The daily chart shows the spot silver prices struggling against September 2020 lows at $21.65. If the pair manages to extend lower, the next support level might be at $21.00, the 50% retracement of the March-August 2020 rally, and then probably $20.00 psychological level.

On the upside, the pair should return above September 22 and 24 lows at $22.00/10 to attempt another attack to September 21 high at $23.00, where the 32.2% Fib retracement level might also offer some resistance ahead of September 16 high at $23.95.

XAG/USD daily chart

XAG/USD daily chart

Technical levels to watch

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 21.5
Today Daily Change -0.95
Today Daily Change % -4.23
Today daily open 22.45
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23.39
Daily SMA50 23.93
Daily SMA100 25.41
Daily SMA200 25.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 22.67
Previous Daily Low 22.1
Previous Weekly High 23.15
Previous Weekly Low 22.04
Previous Monthly High 26
Previous Monthly Low 22.17
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 21.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 21.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 22.72
Daily Pivot Point R2 22.98
Daily Pivot Point R3 23.28

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD crashes below 1.1650 on massive dollar demand

EUR/USD crashes below 1.1650 on massive dollar demand

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.16, the lowest since November 2020. The dollar is surging alongside an increase in US yields related to upcoming Fed tapering. The greenback is also benefiting from safe-haven flows. Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde are speaking

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD plummets toward 1.34 on higher US yields, UK energy crisis

GBP/USD plummets toward 1.34 on higher US yields, UK energy crisis

GBP/USD has hit a new low under 1.3450, crashing under the might of the dollar, which is riding on the Fed's tapering, US debt ceiling concerns and China's energy issues. Brexit-related worries are weighing on sterling. BOE Governor Bailey is speaking in a panel.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD surrenders intraday gains, seems poised to slide further

XAU/USD surrenders intraday gains, seems poised to slide further

Gold surrendered a major part of its intraday gains and retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range during the early North American session. Following a rapid rise since the end of last week, the US Treasury bond yields witnessed a modest pullback on Wednesday.

Gold News

Four reasons why Polkadot price will double by end of October

Four reasons why Polkadot price will double by end of October

Polkadot price has been stuck in a consolidation phase for roughly a month. However, this trend might be coming to an end due to three significant reasons. As a result, investors can expect DOT to start a massive bull rally over the coming month.

Read more

Why is Apple stock falling?

Why is Apple stock falling?

Apple stock (AAPL) took the rise in bond yields poorly on Monday as tech stocks and the Nasdaq suffered disproportionally. The Nasdaq closed as the worst performing index of the day down 0.81%, while the Dow was actually positive.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures