Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD dives below the 100/200-DMA, turns bearish, eyeing $21.00

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • Silver shifted bearish following Thursday’s daily close below the 200-DMA
  • Silver Price Analysis: A downward condition is expected with price action and RSI’s coinciding on its bearish bias.

Silver price slides below a bottom-trend line of a bearish megaphone formation and is testing the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at around $21.95. At the time of writing, the XAG/USD exchanges hands at $21.97.

From a daily chart perspective, XAG/USD threatens to crack the 200-day EMA, which, if accomplished, it could pave the way for further losses. In addition, oscillators turned bearish, notably the Relative Strength Index (RSI), while the Rate of Change (RoC) is almost flat, depicting that neither buyers/sellers are in control.

However, XAG/USD’s daily close below the 200-day EMA could send Silver prices diving. The next support area would be the $21.00 psychological price level, followed by the November 28 daily low of $20.87 and the November 21 low of $20.59.

As an alternate scenario, the XAG/USD’s first resistance would be the psychological $22.00 mark. A breach of the latter would expose a support-turned-resistance bottom trendline of the megaphone formation at $22.40, followed by the high of the week at $22.59.

Silver Daily Chart

Silver key technical levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 21.98
Today Daily Change -0.31
Today Daily Change % -1.39
Today daily open 22.29
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23.49
Daily SMA50 23.47
Daily SMA100 21.77
Daily SMA200 21.01
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 22.54
Previous Daily Low 22.14
Previous Weekly High 24.64
Previous Weekly Low 22.29
Previous Monthly High 24.55
Previous Monthly Low 22.76
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.39
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.29
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 21.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 21.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 22.51
Daily Pivot Point R2 22.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 22.91

 

 

