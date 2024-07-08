- Silver retreats beneath $31.00 after hitting a daily high of $31.36, forming a bearish harami pattern.
- Support levels to watch: $30.81 (June 21 high) and $30.18 (July 5 low).
- Bullish targets: $31.49 (July 5 high) and YTD high of $32.51 if upward momentum resumes.
Silver price trims some of its last Friday’s gains. It forms a ‘bearish harami’ candlestick chart pattern, an indication that buyers were unable to capitalize on US Dollar weakness to push the grey metal price above last week’s high of $31.49. Therefore, XAG/USD reversed its course after hitting a daily high of $31.36, trading at $30.79, down more than 1.30%.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Silver is upward biased, and as I wrote in an article, XAG “has cleared the ‘double bottom’ neckline at the time of writing, validating the chart pattern.” Nevertheless, today’s formation of a bearish chart pattern could pave the way for a pullback.
If XAG/USD sellers drag the spot price below the June 21 high of $30.81, that will expose the next support at the July 5 low of $30.18. On further weakness, the non-yielding metal would likely drop toward the $30.00 figure, with sellers eyeing a test of the 50-day moving average (DMA).
For a bullish continuation, the XAG/USD must clear the July 5 high at $31.49, clearing the path to challenging the $32.00 figure. Up next would be the year-to-date (YTD) high of $32.51.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD mildly down ahead of US inflation data
The AUD/USD saw some losses on Monday against the USD, which still remains weak after last week's data, which fueled dovish expectations for the Federal Reserve. With the pair maintaining its highest level since early January, the upside for the Aussie is limited by strong data reported last week.
EUR/USD faces initial up-barrier near 1.0850
EUR/USD halted its multi-day advance on Monday, facing some renewed downward pressure after faltering around the 1.0850 region on the back of the resurgence of the buying interest in the Greenback.
Gold trims recent gains, holds above $2,350
After posting impressive gains on Friday, Gold stays under bearish pressure and falls toward $2,370 on Monday. Reports of China's Central Bank pausing Gold purchases for the second straight month in June weighs on XAU/USD.
Ethereum fails to move below key support level again as issuers file amended S-1s
Ethereum is down 0.3% on Monday as prospective spot ETH ETF issuers returned their amended S-1 registration statements to the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). Meanwhile, ETH long-term holders are gradually returning to the market after years on the sidelines.
U.K.: Firming growth, lingering inflation, suggest cautious Bank of England
The first half of 2024 has seen a gradual, but clearly perceptible, improvement in U.K. economic momentum. Q1 GDP rose 0.7% quarter-over-quarter, while more recent sentiment and activity data point to ongoing growth in Q2.