Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD defends multi-month support near $25.80

- Silver consolidates near the $25.80 after a free fall from the $28.00 level.
- XAG/USD is holding above 200-day SMA indicating emergence of support here.
- Oversold momentum oscillators warn against aggressive directional bids.
Silver Price (XAG/USD) treads water in the Asian session. Prices move in a very close trading band with no meaningful traction.
At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at $25.89, down 0.02% for the day.
XAG/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the white metal has been consolidating in a broader trading range of $27.00-$28-50, before breaking the range on June 16. XAG/USD tested the levels last seen in April.
If price makes sustained moves above the intraday high at $25.96, then it could continue to move higher. The first target could be found at the previous day’s high at $26.29.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence ( MACD) indicator holds onto the oversold zone with stretched selling conditions. Any uptick in the MACD would allow bulls to take over the $26.60 horizontal resistance level.
That said, XAG/USD would be motivated to test the high of June 17 in the vicinity of the $27.25 area.
Alternatively, if price decisively breaks the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $25.70, then it could meet its first lower target at the low of June 21 at $25.55.
A daily close below the mentioned level could prompt the bulls to march toward April 15 low at $25.32 followed by the $25.00 horizontal support level.
XAG/USD additional level
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|25.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.3
|Daily SMA50
|27.06
|Daily SMA100
|26.58
|Daily SMA200
|25.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.3
|Previous Daily Low
|25.74
|Previous Weekly High
|28.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.76
|Previous Monthly High
|28.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
