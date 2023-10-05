Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD consolidates as a triple-bottom pattern emerges at hourly chart

- Silver price (XAG/USD) experiences mild losses, lingering below the $21.00 mark amidst a cautious market.
- Technical analysis reveals a consolidation phase, with seven-month-low support at $20.91 and resistance around $21.50.
- Short-term triple-bottom pattern emerges, targeting $22.00, contingent on breaking through several resistance levels.
Silver price (XAG/USD) remains subdued late in the New York session, printing mild losses of 0.35%, below $21.00 per troy ounce after hitting a daily high of $21.29.
The XAG/USD daily chart portrays the white metal in consolidation, capped on the downside by a seven-month-low at around $20.91. On the upside, resistance lies at around $21.50, slightly below a ten-month-old support trendline. A break of those levels could pave the way to test $22.00.
In the short term, the XAG/USD is forming a triple-bottom chart pattern, which would confirm its validity with a break above the October 4 high of $21.39, but on its way towards that price, the non-yielding metal must face solid resistance levels. The first supply zone would be the 20-hour Exponential Moving Average (HEMA) at $21.05, followed by the top of the Bollinger bands at $21.32, before cracking the latest cycle high. The triple-bottom next target would be $22.00.
XAG/USD Price Action – Hourly chart
XAG/USD Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|21.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.69
|Daily SMA50
|23.23
|Daily SMA100
|23.43
|Daily SMA200
|23.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.4
|Previous Daily Low
|20.69
|Previous Weekly High
|23.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.12
|Previous Monthly High
|24.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
