  • Silver drops to $28.90, under 50-day MA, after Fed's Bowman's hawkish remarks.
  • Bearish pattern evident, with RSI suggesting further downside.
  • Support levels: $28.74 (May 18 high), $28.28 (June 10 high), $28.00, $26.82 (100-DMA).
  • Resistance points: $29.16 (50-DMA), $31.54 (June 7 high), $32.00, $32.51 (YTD high).

Silver price collapsed on Tuesday amid a strong US Dollar, sponsored by hawkish comments by Fed Governor Michelle Bowman. Although US Treasury yields were unchanged, the Greenback registered moderate gains, which weighed on the grey metal. The XAG/USD trades at $28.90, below its 50-day moving average (DMA) for the first time since March 1.

XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The grey metal formed a ‘bearish engulfing’ chart pattern last week, which opened the door for further downside. Momentum favors sellers, as shown by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands bearish. This suggests that Silver could extend its losses.

Hence, the XAG/USD's first support would be the May 18, 2021, high turned support at $28.74, ahead of challenging June 10, 2021, high at $28.28. Key support levels lie underneath, like the $28.00 figure, followed by the 100-DMA at $26.82.

Conversely, if XAG/USD resumes its uptrend, the next resistance level would be the 50-day moving average (DMA) at $29.16. Once surpassed, the next stop is the June 7 high of $31.54. Clearing this level would target $32.00 before challenging the year-to-date (YTD) high of $32.51.

XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 28.91
Today Daily Change -0.67
Today Daily Change % -2.27
Today daily open 29.58
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 30.11
Daily SMA50 29.16
Daily SMA100 26.81
Daily SMA200 24.98
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 29.73
Previous Daily Low 29.35
Previous Weekly High 30.86
Previous Weekly Low 28.93
Previous Monthly High 32.51
Previous Monthly Low 26.02
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 29.58
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 29.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 29.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 29.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 29
Daily Pivot Point R1 29.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 29.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 30.13

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD saw red on Tuesday as markets gear up for CPI

AUD/USD saw red on Tuesday as markets gear up for CPI

Tuesday's session observed a decline in the Australian Dollar as it slipped down to the 0.6650 mark against the US Dollar, edging close to the 20-day Simple Moving Average at 0.6640. The upcoming Australian inflation data remains in the spotlight, expected to shape future RBA moves.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD: Bulls need to surpass the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD: Bulls need to surpass the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD partially faded the promising start to the week on Tuesday in response to the resurgence of the bid bias around the US Dollar as investors maintained their focus on the publication of US PCE data on June 28.

EUR/USD News

Gold drops as steady US yields and strong US Dollar dominate

Gold drops as steady US yields and strong US Dollar dominate

Gold price tumbled after reaching a weekly high of $2,334 and fell as the Greenback staged a recovery underpinned by a minimal rise in US Treasury bond yields, spurred by Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman's hawkish comments. The XAU/USD trades around $2,319.

Gold News

Ripple holders realized over $30 million in losses in the past ten days, XRP sustains above $0.47

Ripple holders realized over $30 million in losses in the past ten days, XRP sustains above $0.47

Ripple’s price (XRP) struggles to hold above $0.48 on Tuesday and seems ready to extend its recent decline. According to Santiment data, investors have realized losses on their token holdings in the past ten days.

Read more

Dow Jones Industrial Average sheds 300 points on Tuesday

Dow Jones Industrial Average sheds 300 points on Tuesday

Dow Jones backslides as other indexes gain ground. DJIA gets dragged down by steep declines in large caps. US data softened slightly on Tuesday, but not enough to appease rate cut hopes.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures