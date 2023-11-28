Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls take a respite after failing to crack $25.00

- Silver price rallies more than 1.10% on Tuesday, courtesy of the Fed’s dovish comments.
- Buyers remain in charge but must reclaim $25.00 so they can test year-to-date (YTD) figures.
- If sellers keep the spot price below $25.00, that will sponsor a leg-down to $24.00.
Silver price refreshed three-month highs shy of the $25.00 figure and retreated to the $24.80s area after dovish remarks by a Federal Reserve (Fed) official weakened the Greenback. At the time of writing, the XAG/USD is trading at $24.88, gaining more than 1%
XAG/USD has extended its gains for the fourth straight session, though it failed to climb above the $25.00 figure, which would likely sponsor a leg up towards the July 19 high at $25.23. Once those two ceiling levels are conquered, buyers would need to decisively break the $26.00 mark, ahead of testing the May 5 high at $26.13.
On the downside, if Silver sellers keep the grey metal from printing a daily close above $25.00, expect a leg-down, initially to test the waters at around the November 27 daily low of $24.27. Prices could potentially consolidate around that area, but further support lies at around the November 17 high at $24.14, ahead of the $24.00 mark.
XAG/USD Price Analysis – Daily Chart
XAG/USD Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.91
|Today Daily Change
|0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|1.05
|Today daily open
|24.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.23
|Daily SMA50
|22.8
|Daily SMA100
|23.27
|Daily SMA200
|23.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.88
|Previous Daily Low
|24.26
|Previous Weekly High
|24.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.25
|Previous Monthly High
|23.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
