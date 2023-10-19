Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls need to wait for move beyond $23.30-35 confluence hurdle

- Silver regains positive traction on Thursday and climbs back to the $23.00 round-figure mark.
- The technical setup seems tilted in favour of bulls and supports prospects for additional gain.
- A convincing break below the 38.2% Fibo. level is needed to negate the constructive outlook.
Silver attracts fresh buying on Thursday following the previous day's sharp retracement slide from the $23.30-$23.35 area, or a near three-week high and extends its steady ascent through the early European session. The white metal climbs back closer to the $23.00 mark and seems poised to prolong its recent goodish recovery from a seven-month low touched on October 3.
From a technical perspective, acceptance above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the August-October downfall validates the constructive outlook for the XAG/USD. Furthermore, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and support prospects for a further appreciating move. That said, the overnight failure near the $23.30-$23.35 confluence hurdle – comprising the 100-day and the 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) and the 61.8% Fibo. level – warrants some caution.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the aforementioned barrier before positioning for any further gains. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the positive move towards the next relevant resistance near the $23.75-$23.80 region (September 22 high) and then aim towards reclaiming the $24.00 round figure for the first time since early September. The momentum could get extended further towards the $24.30-$24.35 resistance zone.
On the flip side, the 50% Fibo. level, around the $22.85 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the overnight swing low, around the $22.70-$22.65 area. Some follow-through selling might expose the weekly trough, around the $22.40-$22.35 zone. The latter nears the 38.2% Fibo. level and should act as a key pivotal point. A convincing break below might shift the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders and prompt aggressive technical selling around the XAG/USD.
The subsequent downfall will make the commodity vulnerable to weaken further below the $22.00 mark, towards the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the $21.75 area. Failure to defend the said support levels has the potential to drag the XAG/USD further towards the $21.35-$21.30 intermediate support en route to the $21.00 mark and back towards retesting a seven-month low, around the $20.70-$20.65 zone, or a seven-month low touched on October 3.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.02
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.79
|Today daily open
|22.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.23
|Daily SMA50
|22.91
|Daily SMA100
|23.31
|Daily SMA200
|23.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.32
|Previous Daily Low
|22.68
|Previous Weekly High
|22.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.57
|Previous Monthly High
|24.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
