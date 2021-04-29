Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls looking to seize control around mid-$26.00s

- Silver gained traction through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday.
- Bulls now await a sustained break through a one-week-old trading range hurdle.
- Sustained weakness below the $25.85-80 support will negate the positive bias.
Silver built on the previous day's goodish rebound from the $25.85-80 support area and gained some follow-through traction on Thursday. The momentum pushed the XAG/USD to one-week tops, around mid-$26.00s during the first half of the trading action.
Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the move and the commodity, so far, held below the $26.60-65 strong horizontal resistance. The mentioned barrier also marks the top boundary of a one-week-old trading range and should now act as a key pivotal point.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have been scaling higher on hourly charts. The set-up supports prospects for an eventual break to the upside and an extension of the recent strong recovery from YTD lows.
That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the trading range hurdle before positioning for any further appreciating move. The subsequent positive move should assist the XAG/USD to aim back to reclaim the $27.00 round figure.
The upward trajectory could get extended to the $27.40 region, a resistance marked by an ascending trend-line extending from late March. Some follow-through buying will negate any negative bias, instead will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
On the flip side, the $26.00 mark, followed by the trading range support near the $25.85-80 support now seems to protect the immediate downside. The latter also coincides with the 100-period EMA on the 4-hourly chart, which if broken might prompt aggressive technical selling.
The XAG/USD might then turn vulnerable and fall to the key $25.00 psychological mark en-route the $24.65-60 horizontal support. Bearish traders might then aim to challenge the $24.00 mark ahead of YTD lows, around the $23.80-75 region touched on March 31.
XAG/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.80
|Today daily open
|26.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.59
|Daily SMA50
|25.91
|Daily SMA100
|25.97
|Daily SMA200
|25.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.3
|Previous Daily Low
|25.84
|Previous Weekly High
|26.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.64
|Previous Monthly High
|27.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.85
