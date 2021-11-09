Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls have the upper hand above $24.20-15 confluence

- Silver attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday, though remained below two-week tops.
- The bias favours bulls and supports prospects for a move towards the $24.80-85 area.
Silver reversed modest intraday losses and was last seen hovering near daily tops, just below mid-$24.00s, or two-week tops touched in the previous day.
Given the overnight sustained move beyond the $24.20-15 confluence barrier, the emergence of some dip-buying on Tuesday favours bullish traders. The outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the hourly/daily charts are holding comfortably in the bullish territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone.
Hence, a subsequent move towards testing October monthly swing highs, around the $24.80-85 region, remains a distinct possibility. This is followed by the key $25.00 psychological mark. The latter coincides with the 50% Fibonacci level of the $28.75-$21.42 downfall, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for additional near-term gains.
The XAG/USD might then accelerate the momentum towards the next relevant hurdle near the $25.55-60 region before eventually aiming to test the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the $26.00 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the $24.20-15 resistance breakpoint – comprising 100-day SMA and the 38.2% Fibo. levels – now seem to protect the immediate downside ahead of the $24.00 mark. Any subsequent fall might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the $23.70 area, which should help limit the downside near the $23.50 support zone.
Failure to defend the mentioned support levels would turn the XAG/USD vulnerable to retest strong support around the $23.00 mark. Some follow-through selling could shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and expose the next relevant support near mid-$22.00s. The downward trajectory could get extended towards YTD lows, around the $21.40 area touched in September.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|24.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.82
|Daily SMA50
|23.4
|Daily SMA100
|24.21
|Daily SMA200
|25.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.51
|Previous Daily Low
|24.06
|Previous Weekly High
|24.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.02
|Previous Monthly High
|24.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.09
