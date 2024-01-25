Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls flirt with descending trend-line resistance

Silver trades with a positive bias for the third successive day on Thursday.
The technical setup warrants caution before positioning for further gains.
A convincing breakout through $23.00 is needed for bulls to seize control.
Silver (XAG/USD) attracts some buyers for the third successive day on Thursday and sticks to its modest intraday gains, near the $22.70-$22.75 region through the first half of the European session. The white metal, however, remains below the weekly top, around the $23.00 round figure touched the previous day.
The aforementioned handle represents a downward-sloping trend-line resistance extending from the December swing high and should act as a key pivotal point. A sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering rally and lift the XAG/USD to the $23.25-$23.30 intermediate resistance en route to the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently around mid-$23.00s.
Some follow-through buying will suggest that the XAG/USD has bottomed out in the near term and pave the way for a move towards reclaiming the $24.00 round figure. The momentum could extend further towards the next relevant resistance near the $24.40-$24.50 area. That said, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to confirm a bullish bias and warrant some caution before positioning for further gains.
On the flip side, the $22.60-$22.55 zone now seems to protect the immediate downside, below which the XAG/USD could slide back to retesting over a two-month low, around the $21.95-$21.90 region touched on Monday. A convincing break below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and expose the $21.40-$21.35 support. The subsequent fall could drag the metal to the $21.00 round figure en route to the October monthly swing low, around the $20.70-$20.65 region.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|22.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.03
|Daily SMA50
|23.65
|Daily SMA100
|23.15
|Daily SMA200
|23.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.96
|Previous Daily Low
|22.34
|Previous Weekly High
|23.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.42
|Previous Monthly High
|25.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
