Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD breaks two-month resistance trendline, pierced $23.90

- XAG/USD is upward biased from a daily chart perspective, and it might test the YTD high at $24.63.
- XAG/USD is in a solid uptrend, supported by oscillators at bullish territory.
- XAG/USD may experience a downside if it falls below $23.50, as it could drop toward the S1 pivot point.
Silver price broke a two-month resistance trendline, reaching a new 8-week high of $23.92 due to overall US Dollar (USD) weakness and falling US Treasury bond yields. Therefore, the XAG/USD is trading at $23.74, up more than 2%, after hitting a low of $23.24.
XAG/USD Price action
From a daily chart perspective, the XAG/USD is upward biased and might soon test the YTD high at $24.63 once it reclaimed the $23.50 figure. But firstly, Silver buyers need to reclaim the $24.00 figure, ahead of challenging YTD highs. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at overbought conditions continues to aim higher, while the Rate of Change (RoC) portrays buyers in charge. If XAG/USD fails to break $24.00, that could pave the way for a pullback.
In the short term, the XAG/USD 4-hour chart portrays the white metal in a solid uptrend, testing the R3 daily pivot point at $23.83 after hitting a daily high of $23.92. If the XAG/USD conquers $24.00, that will expose the YTD high. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) justifies an upward continuation at bullish territory, while the Rate of Change (RoC) does it too.
On the flip side, if the XAG/USD stumbles beneath the R2’s daily pivot at $23.62, it would pave the way for further downside. Hence, the XAG/USD first support would be the R1 pivot point at $23.47, followed by the intersection of the 20-EMA and the daily pivot point at $23.30, before diving towards the S1 pivot point at $23.11.
XAG/USD 4-hour chart
XAG/USD Technical levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.81
|Today Daily Change
|0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|2.01
|Today daily open
|23.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.88
|Daily SMA50
|22.2
|Daily SMA100
|22.55
|Daily SMA200
|21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.42
|Previous Daily Low
|23.05
|Previous Weekly High
|23.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.16
|Previous Monthly High
|24.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
