Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bears await a sustained break below $25.00 mark

- Silver remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Monday.
- The set-up seems to have already shifted back in favour of bearish traders.
Silver edged lower for the second consecutive session on Monday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling. The white metal, so far, has managed to hold its neck above the key $25.00 psychological mark.
Looking at the technical picture, the recent bounce from YTD lows touched on March 31 stalled near a resistance marked by the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the $26.64-$23.78 decline, around the $25.60 region. A subsequent breakthrough short-term ascending channel support, which coincided with the 50% Fibo. level has shifted the bias back in favour of bearish traders.
The outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and have again started drifting into the negative territory on hourly charts. This, in turn, supports prospects for the resumption of the commodity's recent downward trajectory from the $30.00 mark witnessed over the past two months or so.
Hence, some follow-through weakness towards the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $24.85-80 region, now looks a distinct possibility. The next relevant bearish target is pegged near the $24.45 region, or 23.6% Fibo. level, which if broken will turn the XAG/USD vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the $24.00 mark en-route YTD lows, around the $23.80-75 region.
On the flip side, the $25.60 region might continue to act as immediate strong resistance and cap the upside for the XAG/USD. That said, a sustained move beyond might prompt a fresh short-covering move and assist the metal to aim back to reclaim the $26.00 mark. Any further move up would allow bulls to challenge the $26.40-50 heavy supply zone.
XAG/USD 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.13
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|25.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.33
|Daily SMA50
|26.24
|Daily SMA100
|25.69
|Daily SMA200
|25.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.5
|Previous Daily Low
|24.99
|Previous Weekly High
|25.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.61
|Previous Monthly High
|27.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.1900 mark
A combination of factors failed to provide any meaningful impetus to EUR/USD on Monday. A softer risk tone, Powell’s upbeat comments extended some support to the greenback. Panetta's remarks over the weekend kept the euro bulls on the defensive and capped gains.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3700 mark amid stronger USD, risk-off mood
The GBP/USD pair is trading on the back foot below 1.3700 in the Asian trading session. The pair expects to continue with the previous week’s negative tone where it fell from the weekly highs of 1.3915 and touched the weekly lows of 1.3671.
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.1900 mark
A combination of factors failed to provide any meaningful impetus to EUR/USD on Monday. A softer risk tone, Powell’s upbeat comments extended some support to the greenback. Panetta's remarks over the weekend kept the euro bulls on the defensive and capped gains.
Dogecoin needs to overcome the $0.068 resistance for a trip to the moon
Dogecoin price pattern has evolved into a larger ascending triangle since March but has failed to overcome $0.0675, the 50% retracement level of the February decline, on a daily closing basis. It could just be a matter of time as support builds just below at $0.0636.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.