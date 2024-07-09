Silver Price Analysis: Consolidating within up leg of price pattern

- Silver is consolidating within the third and final up leg of a price pattern.
- The price will probably continue up to a target in the upper $32.00s.
- Silver has broken out of a falling channel and above a four-year resistance level.
Silver (XAG/USD) consolidates after breaking out of a falling channel and above a four-year old resistance level. It is probably in the process of rising up in the final wave C of a three-wave Measured Move (MM), with a final price target substantially higher than the current market level.
Silver Daily Chart
MMs are like large zig-zags composed of three waves, sometimes labeled A,B and C.
Wave C will probably reach the 0.618 extrapolation of wave A at $32.75, as a minimum expectation. If wave C is the same length as A – as is often the case – then it could reach $35.00.
A break above $31.49 would provide confirmation of the next leg higher.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses traction and approaches 1.0800 on Powell’s testimonty
The bid bias in the Greenback now intensifies and prompts EUR/USD to retreat further and trade closer to the 1.0800 zone as Chair Powell’s semi-annual testimonty to the Congress is under way.
GBP/USD turns negative and challenges 1.2800 on Chief Powell
A mild rebound in the US Dollar keeps the risk-associated assets under pressure and forces GBP/USD to shift its attention to the 1.2800 zone amidst tepid gains in the US Dollar.
Gold trims its daily gains around $2,360 on Powell
Gold prices maintain their slight constructive stance in place around the $2,360 region per ounce troy against the backdrop of the resumption of some buying pressure in the US Dollar.
Bitcoin price finds hurdle around the $58,500 level
Bitcoin (BTC) price has encountered resistance near the weekly level of $58,375 over the past three days, currently trading just below at around $57,339, marking a 1.12% increase on Tuesday.
June CPI preview: Some payback for May, but downward trend remains
Consumer price inflation likely firmed in June relative to May but remained on a downward trajectory through the month-to-month noise. We estimate headline CPI rose 0.1% in June, with a decline in gasoline prices helping keep the overall increase in prices tame.