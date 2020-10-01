Silver Price Analysis: A bear flag break could offer a good short opportunity

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • Silver trades 2.35% higher on Thursday as the price continues to retrace.
  • There is a bearish flag pattern on the 4-hour chart that could be important.

Silver 4-hour chart

Sliver has been moving higher since the start of the week after a dismal last week. The price has not managed to move above USD 24.50 per troy ounce where there had been some resistance in the past. Much of the future price action will depend on the non-farm payroll result on Friday. 

On the price chart, the key feature is the bear flag pattern marked by the purple lines. If the price breaks this formation to the downside it could indicate the bear trend is back on. The target for the bears could then be the wave low at USD 21.70 per troy ounce. 

If the pattern fails and the price does move above USD 24.50 per ounce then the black horizontal line at USD 26 per ounce would be the next important resistance. The level is the strongest on the chart and has been tested on multiple occasions. 

The indicators are pretty flat at the moment and the MACD histogram and signal lines are near the mid-level. Overall this is still an uptrend on the higher timeframes but the retracement is pretty deep. A break back above the black resistance line could restore some confidence for the bulls but at the moment the bears are still in charge. 

Silver Analysis

Additional levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 23.78
Today Daily Change 0.54
Today Daily Change % 2.32
Today daily open 23.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.59
Daily SMA50 26.02
Daily SMA100 22.03
Daily SMA200 19.22
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.32
Previous Daily Low 23.13
Previous Weekly High 26.96
Previous Weekly Low 21.66
Previous Monthly High 28.9
Previous Monthly Low 21.66
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.58
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.81
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 21.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 23.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.18

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

AUD/USD: Consolidates recent gains below 0.7200 as NFP day begins

AUD/USD stays a bit shy of 0.7210, highest in eight days, flashed the previous day. Market mood stays mildly positive amid stimulus hopes, stabilizing virus data from Europe. Australian Retail Sales can offer immediate direction, risk catalysts will be the key.

XAU/USD runs into supply at a 50% mean reversion confluence

There has been a whirlwind of political headlines throughout the day which has made for a turbulent session or two in the financial and commodity markets.

USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 105.60 despite broad USD weakness

USD/JPY is trading in the positive territory on Thursday. Wall Street's main indexes look to open sharply higher. Greenback struggles to find demand after US data releases. 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet after CFTC accused BitMEX of evading U.S. regulations

The total crypto market capitalization has lost around $13 billion in the past two hours after BitMEX news were released. Bitcoin is down 2.5% and is trading at $10,516. 

WTI slumps to fresh two-week lows below $38

After rising nearly 2% on Wednesday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) spent the first half of the day consolidation its gains near $40. However, with the market mood turning sour during the American session, the WTI fell sharply and touched its lowest level in two weeks $37.60 before recovering modestly. 

