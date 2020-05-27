Silver New York Price Forecast: XAG/USD trades sideways near $17.00/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAG/USD is consolidating off the monthly tops. 
  • Support can emerge near the 16.80 level.  
 

Silver four-hour chart 

 
Silver is trading off 10-week tops just below the $17.45 per troy ounce level. Bulls are losing steam as XAG/USD trades below the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. In this context, a break below the 16.80 support cannot be ruled out. On the other hand, a daily break above the 17.45 level can lead to further upside with 18.20 and 18.80 on the radar. 
 
 
 
Resistance: 17.45, 18.20, 18.80
Support: 16.80, 15.84, 15.42
 
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 17.03
Today Daily Change -0.11
Today Daily Change % -0.64
Today daily open 17.14
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 16
Daily SMA50 15.1
Daily SMA100 16.33
Daily SMA200 16.95
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.45
Previous Daily Low 17.03
Previous Weekly High 17.63
Previous Weekly Low 16.63
Previous Monthly High 15.85
Previous Monthly Low 13.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.96
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.78
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.53
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.63
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.81

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

