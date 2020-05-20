Silver New York Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds into 10-week highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAG/USD is hovering at its highest since early-March. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 17.45 resistance on daily closing basis.
 

Silver four-hour chart 

 
XAG/USD is holding into 10-week highs near the 17.45 resistance. Buyers remain in control and a break beyond the mentioned level on a daily closing basis can yield extra gains towards 18.20 and 18.80. On the flip side, retracements down may find support near the 16.65 and 15.84 levels initially. 
 
 
 
Resistance: 17.45, 18.20, 18.80
Support: 16.65, 15.84, 15.42
 
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 17.4
Today Daily Change 0.06
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 17.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 15.5
Daily SMA50 14.92
Daily SMA100 16.37
Daily SMA200 16.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.49
Previous Daily Low 16.96
Previous Weekly High 16.73
Previous Weekly Low 15.28
Previous Monthly High 15.85
Previous Monthly Low 13.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.04
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.52
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 18.09

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

