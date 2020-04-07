Silver New York Price Forecast: XAG/USD holding onto gains above $15.00/oz

XAG/USD bounced up sharply from the 2020 lows as the Federal Reserve introduced its largest stimulus package in history.

The level to beat for buyers is the 15.50 resistance.

Silver daily chart

Following the sharp selloff to 2009 lows, XAG/USD bounced up as the Fed introduced a limitless Quantitative Easing (QE) in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Silver four-hour chart

Silver is about to challenge the 15.50 resistance and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart as bulls remain in control while a break above this level should inroduce scope for further advances towards the 16.20 and 16.60 levels on the way up. On the flip side, XAG/USD could find support near the 15.00, 14.50 and 14.00 price levels.

Resistance: 15.50, 16.20, 16.60

Support: 15.00, 14.50, 14.00

Additional key levels