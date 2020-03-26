Silver New York Price Analysis: XAG/USD trading in 7-day’s highs, nearing $15.00/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAG/USD is bouncing up from 2020 lows as the Federal Reserve launched the largest stimulus package in history this Monday.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 15.00 resistance.
 

Silver daily chart

 
After the sharp selloff to 2009 lows, XAG/USD is reversing up as the Fed announced unlimited Quantitative Easing (QE) to counter the coronavirus crisis, this Monday.  
  

Silver four-hour chart 

 
XAG/USD is challenging the weekly highs as the bulls are nearing the 100 SMA on the four-hour chart. The correction up is set to extend higher especially on a break beyond the 15.00 resistance level which could introduce scope to the 15.50 and 16.60 levels in the medium term.  
 
 
 
Resistance: 15.00, 15.50, 16.60
Support: 14.00, 13.50, 13.00
 
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 14.64
Today Daily Change 0.17
Today Daily Change % 1.17
Today daily open 14.47
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 15.29
Daily SMA50 16.86
Daily SMA100 17.08
Daily SMA200 17.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14.73
Previous Daily Low 14.01
Previous Weekly High 15.29
Previous Weekly Low 11.64
Previous Monthly High 18.95
Previous Monthly Low 16.4
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14.28
Daily Pivot Point S1 14.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 13.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 13.35
Daily Pivot Point R1 14.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 15.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 15.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

