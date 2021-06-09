Silver is on the verge of a downside breakout

- XAG/USD bulls step in at the New York session lows.
- Traders are looking out for the US CPI data later in the week.
Silver is stablising the offer from overnight and is up some 0.11% at the time of writing.
On Tuesday, the price was ending the day down near 1% to $27.61 following a fall from the $27.97 high to a low of $27.50 and the gold to silver ratio rallying some 0.6% on the day.
The S&P 500 is worth noting as the price of silver has been closely correlated with it of late.
For instance, the index has been showing little evidence of a convincing recovery and breakout to fresh highs since it fell hard in the middle of last month when silver prices also experienced a setback.
Additionally, the US dollar has been firmer of late and India, a large consumer due to its industrial demand, has been battling against Covid.
Traders, on the other hand, are looking for a period of transitory inflation could still prove supportive for the precious metals as it suggests that market pricing for Fed hikes remains too hawkish.
This will make this week’s US Consumer Price Index and next week’s Fed potentially critical for silver prices.
XAG/USD technical analysis
Technically, the price of silver burst below the once-dynamic trendline support which has now turned into a counter trendline from which the bears have piled in at horizontal resistance.
This is a significant technical development that could result in a downside extension on the daily chart for a fresh corrective low of the monthly bullish impulse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears tighten grips below 1.2185-90 key hurdle
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 10-day SMA, two-week-old resistance line. Further weakness envisioned amid stronger bearish bias of MACD. Bears aim for ascending trend line from April, bulls have a bumpy road.
GBP/USD: Stays flat-lined around mid-1.4100s
GBP/USD pares the previous day’s losses around 1.4150 amid a quiet Asian session on Wednesday. The cable pair remains between 1.4110 and 1.4200 region established since May-end. Friday’s low, monthly top act as extra filters.
GBP/USD: Stays flat-lined around mid-1.4100s
GBP/USD pares the previous day’s losses around 1.4150 amid a quiet Asian session on Wednesday. The cable pair remains between 1.4110 and 1.4200 region established since May-end. Friday’s low, monthly top act as extra filters.
Beware of groupthink as crypto bellwethers test support
Bitcoin price accelerating to the downside as the May 19 low moves into the crosshairs. Ethereum price triggers bear pennant pattern, driving ETH to $2,300. XRP price releases from bear flag pattern, testing the critical support at $0.780.
US: Disappointing hiring not for lack of trying
In another sign that businesses' inability to find enough workers is holding back growth, job openings blew past previous records to reach an all-time high of 9.3 million.