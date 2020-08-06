Silver fresh highs in lockstep with gold's government, but that could all change

- The precious metals have scored fresh highs and the outlook remains solidly bullish, at least for silver.
- Markets are heavily invested in gold and short of the dollar, so a shakeout could be on the cards.
gold and The price of silver has continued its advance into the $28 area reaching a high of $28.45 on Thursday, rallying from $26.79.
The greenback just can't catch a break and there is more downside in the pipeline if markets continue to trade with complacency pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic, geo-politics and even the macroeconomy.
The US dollar has been on the receiving end of Fed policy and a relentless recovery in the global equity markets.
However, it should be noted that there is scope for temporary corrections to this which is where the greenback will come back to the table as the markets preferred go-to currency at times of risk-off.
We had started to see at least some correctives about the greenback earlier this week, but the amount of bearishness is overwhelmingly pertaining to the Fed and the US economy.
The consensus is that the US is not able to grow at a faster rate than the rest of the world and that has taken value away from parking idle capital denominated in US rates.
The precious metals train keeps on chugging
Continued weakness in the USD and real rates remain the main factors supporting the surge higher,
analysts at TD Securities have noted
Signals from the Fed that they are weighing the abandoning of preemptive rate moves have also added some juice to the move.
While we agree real rate suppression and massive stimulus on a global scale will see gold move higher, we caution the yellow metal is still currently running hot relative to these observable drivers.
Silver to take the reigns
Indeed, the markets are stretched in terms of positioning in both gold and the US dollar, and that is where there is some scope for the ratio to improve in silver's favour.
Markets will be on the lookout for a recovery in US rates or deflationary sentiment ging forward, for gold doesn't not as a hedge against such. Meanwhile, so long as the markets assume a recovery in the industry, at least for the nearer term, silver could find its edge:
On the industrial side, silver continues to outperform and remains our precious metal of choice as both precious metal flows, and industrial demand improvements combine for strong performance.
Silver levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|28.31
|Today Daily Change
|1.35
|Today Daily Change %
|5.01
|Today daily open
|26.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.08
|Daily SMA50
|19.52
|Daily SMA100
|17.36
|Daily SMA200
|17.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.14
|Previous Daily Low
|25.39
|Previous Weekly High
|26.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.32
|Previous Monthly High
|26.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenging early highs in the 0.7240 area
The AUD/USD pair trades around the yearly high set this week at 0.7240 amid persistent dollar’s weakness, also helped by the unstoppable rally in gold prices.
Gold retreats from fresh record highs to the $2050 area
Gold is holding onto daily gains on Thursday, despite the recent pullback from fresh all-time highs. XAU/USD climbed to $2070, reaching a new high and then pulled back to as low as $2048.
EUR/USD near the elusive 1.1900 mark
The greenback is the weakest amid uncertainty over the next fiscal stimulus package. EUR/USD trades near 1.1900 as the focus shifts to US employment figures.
$1.2 billion in Bitcoin was withdrawn out of exchanges in the past week
BTC/USD continues trading below $12,000 although bulls are getting closer to the crucial resistance level. ETH/USD has stabilized around $400 which is the most important resistance point in the short-term.
WTI resumes correction from five-month tops, around $42
The corrective decline in WTI (futures on Nymex) from five-month highs of $43.52 has regained traction in the European session, now knocking-off the rates below the $42 level.