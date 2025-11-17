TRENDING:
Silver edges higher but remains constrained below $51.00 amid mixed market signals

  • Silver edges higher after rebounding from near $50.00 but remains capped below $51.00.
  • Risk aversion persists after Japan’s warnings to China and ahead of a wave of delayed US data.
  • Market bets on a December Fed rate cut have softened, keeping XAG/USD sensitive to USD moves.
Ghiles Guezout

Silver (XAG/USD) trades slightly higher on Monday, around $50.90 at the time of writing, up 0.50% on the day. The grey metal shows early signs of stabilization after last week’s sharp decline from the $54.39 peak, but repeated failures to break and hold above the $51.00 level keep price action trapped in a zone of uncertainty.

The mild recovery at the start of the week unfolds within a broader context of heightened market caution. Renewed geopolitical tensions in Asia, following Japan’s warnings to China in the event of an attack on Taiwan, are helping maintain a defensive tone that modestly supports precious metals. However, investors are primarily adopting a wait-and-see approach ahead of a batch of US economic releases delayed by the end of the government shutdown.

This week will be dominated by the first official publications since federal agencies resumed operations, beginning with labor-market indicators, including Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) on Thursday. These data are expected to shed light on the outlook for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) December policy decision.

Any renewed weakness in the labor market could weigh on the US Dollar (USD) and mechanically support Silver prices, as the metal is denominated in USD. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) strategist Carol Kong echoed this view, noting that risks are “tilted toward a weaker payrolls print,” which would revive expectations of a December cut and put downward pressure on the US Dollar.

However, the metal remains restrained by the still-hawkish tone of several Fed officials over recent days. Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid said monetary policy must continue to lean against demand and remains “modestly restrictive,” limiting the scope for a broader rebound in precious metals. Markets now price in only about a 40% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut in December, down from more than 60% earlier this month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

