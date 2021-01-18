Silver consolidates beneath $25.00 level following choppy Asia Pac session

- Spot silver prices have for the most part been capped below the $25.00 mark in recent trade.
- Given US market closures amid MLK Day holidays, volumes are thin.
- Slight USD strength has done little to dent sentiment towards precious metals.
Spot silver prices (XAG/USD) have for the most part been capped below the $25.00 mark in recent trade, with price action mostly sticking close to the metals 50-day moving average at $24.90. Volatility has subsided significantly following what was a very choppy start to Monday Asia Pacific trade; shortly after the reopen of trade, spot silver prices dropped sharply to lows just above $24.00, before abruptly reversing back towards the $25.00 mark, around which prices have consolidated. At present, the precious metal trades with modest gains of about 0.8% or about 20 cents.
Given US market closures amid MLK Day holidays, volumes are already thin and will get thin upon the exit of European participants from the market from 16:30GMTish, only then to pick up from around the start of the Tuesday Asia Pacific session. Spot silver prices are higher despite a broadly stronger USD.
DXY grinding towards 91.00
USD has picked up where it left off at the end of last week and is seeing further, albeit gradual upside on Monday. No specific fundamental drivers seem behind the move; perhaps there is still some caution regarding the worsening state of the Covid-19 global Covid-19 pandemic; the WHO spoke on Monday about how they expect global daily deaths to reach over 100K within the coming days. Meanwhile, China reported more than 100 Covid-19 cases for the sixth day in a row, contributing to rising fears that cases will see significant acceleration when millions of Chinese people travel to spend Lunar New Year holidays with their families. 29 million people are currently already living under lockdown in the country.
Stronger than expected Chinese GDP numbers for Q4 (in which the economy grew at a YoY rate of 6.5% versus expectations for an annualized growth rate of 6.1%) failed to weigh significantly on the US dollar via a lower USD/CNH. Indeed, USD/CNH trades about 0.2% higher but is still below 6.5000.
Perhaps also contributing to the somewhat tentative market tone are reports US President-elect Joe Biden might have to scale back spending plans and increases to the minimum wage given a divided government and potential opposition from moderate Democrats (said Wall Street Democrat sources cited by Fox Business News reporter Charles Gasparino).
Either way, slight USD strength has done little to dent sentiment towards precious metals. More convincing price action will likely have to wait until Tuesday, when US flow returns after the long weekend.
Spot silver key levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.92
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.85
|Today daily open
|24.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.06
|Daily SMA50
|24.92
|Daily SMA100
|24.97
|Daily SMA200
|22.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.8
|Previous Daily Low
|24.58
|Previous Weekly High
|25.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.34
|Previous Monthly High
|27.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around one-month low amid cautious markets
EUR/USD has been edging lower toward 1.2050, consolidating Friday's losses as the market mood is mixed. Upbeat Chinese GDP and US stimulus are cheering markets while Italy's political crisis and the depressing coronavirus picture is weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD fails to recover despite accelerated UK vaccine campaign
GBP/USD remains below 1.36, shrugging off the expansion of Britain's vaccination campaign. Post-Brexit talks on financial services continue while tension is mounting ahead of US President-elect Biden's inauguration.
Gold struggles to capitalize on intraday bounce, up little around $1930-32
Gold struggled to capitalize on its goodish intraday bounce of nearly $40 and was last seen trading with modest gains, around the $1830-32 region.
Forex Today: Dollar holds onto gains, shrugging off upbeat Chinese GDP, vaccine news eyed
Markets are mixed on "Blue Monday" with the dollar clinging to gains related to risk aversion, while upbeat Chinese growth partially offsets the gloom.Tension is mounting ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration.
US Dollar Index: Immediately to the upside comes 91.00
DXY extends the march north and already trades at shouting distance from the 91.00 barrier, or new 2021 highs.